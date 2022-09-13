PHOTOS: Truck bursts into flames on I-20

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – According to Van Police, a woman traveling eastbound on I-20 Tuesday, noticed flames coming from her truck and called 911.

She was able to pull over and safely get out of the truck before the fire got out of control. Van Police assisted DPS on the scene.

Chris Hodges, owner of Razor Nation by the 336 , was traveling eastbound on I-20 and captured it all.

Courtesy of Chris Hodges with Razor Nation

According to an officer with Van PD, the truck had an extra fuel tank, paint thinner, and various other flammable items in the bed of the truck. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time. The officer said he gave the woman a ride to a local truck stop while she waited on a family member.

No injuries were reported and the scene has been cleared.



