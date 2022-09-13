ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

PHOTOS: Truck bursts into flames on I-20

By Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dwif1_0huBBzpP00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – According to Van Police, a woman traveling eastbound on I-20 Tuesday, noticed flames coming from her truck and called 911.

Officials: Couple found dead in suspected Van Zandt County murder-suicide

She was able to pull over and safely get out of the truck before the fire got out of control. Van Police assisted DPS on the scene.

Chris Hodges, owner of Razor Nation by the 336 , was traveling eastbound on I-20 and captured it all.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcnEr_0huBBzpP00
    Courtesy of Chris Hodges with Razor Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1ike_0huBBzpP00
    Courtesy of Chris Hodges with Razor Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpHpX_0huBBzpP00
    Courtesy of Chris Hodges with Razor Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAks4_0huBBzpP00
    Courtesy of Chris Hodges with Razor Nation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n86ha_0huBBzpP00
    Courtesy of Chris Hodges with Razor Nation

According to an officer with Van PD, the truck had an extra fuel tank, paint thinner, and various other flammable items in the bed of the truck. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time. The officer said he gave the woman a ride to a local truck stop while she waited on a family member.

Officials: Athens man arrested after exposing himself to women in her home, chasing another woman

No injuries were reported and the scene has been cleared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0huBBzpP00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire burning in woods north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Van Zandt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Van Zandt County, TX
Accidents
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep

Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
WINONA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#I 20#Accident#Razor Nation Courtesy#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Local police pup gets body armor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – K9 Kilo with the Jacksonville Police Department has been equipped with a bullet and stab-proof vest. The vest was a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit that provides vests for dogs in law enforcement. Kilo’s body armor is custom fitted, American made and National Institute of Justice certified. […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Events to help keep Tyler beautiful

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Erin Garner with Keep Tyler Beautiful visited East Texas Live on Friday to discuss how residents can help keep Tyler beautiful. This weekend, Keep Tyler Beautiful is having Park Service Day. This event will allow the community to help them clean up various parks throughout Tyler. As fall starts, Garner suggests […]
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Freeway closes in Balch Springs after diesel tanks spill fuel

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash in Balch Springs has resulted in a major freeway closure Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of 635 and I-20. TxDOT says the truck's diesel tanks broke open and spilled fuel over the roadway. A state hazmat team is on the way to the scene. No word when the freeway might be reopened. Balch Springs police say there are no injuries.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy