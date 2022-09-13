ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Salem, MA

Three injured in two car accident in New Salem

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuW7V_0huBBrlb00

NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews had to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ to help remove one person from a vehicle following a head on collision Monday night.

Teenager seriously injured in Middle Street accident in Hadley

Orange firefighters were called to the accident on Route 202 in New Salem around 9:52 p.m. The accident involving two vehicles was near high tension lines and three people were involved, with one passenger stuck inside a car. New Salem, Athol and Orange crews had to use two sets of ‘Jaws of Life’ to remove the passenger from the vehicle.

Ambulance crews treated the victims and then they were taken to Athol Hospital for further treatment. The person that was trapped in the vehicle was taken by helicopter to UMass Trauma Center for their injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a home in Somers

SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence after state police said he crashed into a home in Somers late Thursday night. State police arrested Nathan Benis, 35, of Longmeadow, MA. Troopers said they responded to a report of a collision on Springfield Road around...
SOMERS, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Hadley, MA
Orange, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Orange, MA
Accidents
City
Orange, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
New Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Hadley, MA
Crime & Safety
Orange, MA
Sports
Mid-Hudson News Network

Elderly Columbia County couple killed in head-on crash

NEW BALTIMORE – A 90-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife were both killed in a head-on crash on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore on Wednesday morning, State Police report. Troopers said at around 10:11 a.m., a 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by William Steele, 31, of...
NEW BALTIMORE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Car#Accident#Crews#Hadley Orange#Athol Hospital#Umass Trauma Center#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Colchester Man Killed in Crash

A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
COLCHESTER, CT
MassLive.com

19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say

A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
MALDEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WWLP

Big E Parking & Shuttles: What you need to know

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 106 years and counting, that’s how long The Big E has had people from all over New England flocking to the West Springfield Fairgrounds. Gates opened at 8:00 Friday morning, with people steadily coming in to enjoy the fair. Of course at the Big E, you have plenty of food […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police investigating shooting on High Street

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to the area of 555 High Street for a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on-scene, they found several shell casings and blood...
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
EXETER, NH
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy