Cypress, TX

KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington

HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
BAYTOWN, TX
KHOU

Teacher in viral Heights High School video speaks about hoax threat

HOUSTON — A viral video captured the moment when officers responding to a fake 911 call entered a Heights High School classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The teacher, a substitute, in the video was able to calmly take control of the situation. He told KHOU 11 he had not seen the video until we showed it to him.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man with walker dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said a man with a walker was walking across the street Friday morning when he was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged nearly a mile to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
KHOU

KHOU 11 News at 5pm

KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Crews rescue endangered loggerhead sea turtle off Texas coast

QUINTANA, Texas — A stranded loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off Quintana Beach, according to officials with the Quintana Beach County Park. Crews got a call about the loggerhead sea turtle, which is protected under the Endangered Species Act, Thursday morning. Park staff were able to rescue the female...
QUINTANA, TX
