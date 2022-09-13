Read full article on original website
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
HPD bodycam videos show man shot, killed by police after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her coworker
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released body camera videos Monday of the man who was shot and killed by officers after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her coworker. The shooting happened on August 23 at a gas station near Splendora where the ex-girlfriend was able to slow her...
Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the woman, 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight months pregnant at the time of...
73-year-old good Samaritan describes fight with robber after he rescued young woman being robbed
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery caught on cellphone video, according to the Houston Police Department. The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman...
HCSO: 3 shot during party at rental property with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large party at a rental property in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Bridge Springs Lane, which is near Clay Road and the Grand Parkway. Gonzalez said...
KHOU
73-year-old grandpa describes how he fought with robber after coming to the rescue of young woman
The Houston grandpa of 11 was forced out of his truck and pistol-whipped when he stopped to help a woman being robbed. He punched the robber before he got away.
Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say
HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Man killed after robbery suspects trap victims and open fire in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A search is underway for two robbery suspects who killed a man after trapping their victims in a neighborhood and opening fire, according to Houston Police. The incident began around 2:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Volcan Club on Little York Road and the North Freeway.
Couple claims they were turned away from condos because they are Black
KATY, Texas — A couple says they wanted to buy condos in Katy but were turned away because they were Black. Misty and James Ra-Amari have filed a federal lawsuit, saying their civil rights were violated. “We’re hoping in this situation everyone will learn, discrimination is just not acceptable,"...
Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road. Herman...
Man charged with murder after shooting man found in young girl's room, sheriff says
SPRING, Texas — A man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting another man several times outside of a home in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a home on Blodgett Peak Trail, near Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road.
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Driver arrested after hitting 2-year-old in north Harris County, flees the scene, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County, according to authorities. This happened at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Another Ball HS student dies from crash blamed on alleged drunk driver
GALVESTON, Texas — Ball High School students are mourning the loss of another classmate involved in a crash allegedly caused by a suspected drunk driver who had three prior DWI convictions. Sam Mixon, 14, died Friday morning, Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson told the Galveston Daily News. “Our students...
KHOU
Teacher in viral Heights High School video speaks about hoax threat
HOUSTON — A viral video captured the moment when officers responding to a fake 911 call entered a Heights High School classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The teacher, a substitute, in the video was able to calmly take control of the situation. He told KHOU 11 he had not seen the video until we showed it to him.
Man with walker dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said a man with a walker was walking across the street Friday morning when he was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged nearly a mile to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east.
$30K reward offered for suspect who gunned down man preparing food for homeless in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information on the suspect who gunned down a man who was preparing food for the homeless. The victim was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
KHOU
KHOU 11 News at 5pm
KHOU 11 News is the place for Houston news, weather and events in your neighborhood. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston. Your stories get told on KHOU 11 News.
Crews rescue endangered loggerhead sea turtle off Texas coast
QUINTANA, Texas — A stranded loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off Quintana Beach, according to officials with the Quintana Beach County Park. Crews got a call about the loggerhead sea turtle, which is protected under the Endangered Species Act, Thursday morning. Park staff were able to rescue the female...
KHOU
