Trial set for Evansville man accused of killing sex offender

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A trial date has been set for Ricky Allen Kiper Jr., a man accused of the shooting death of a sex offender on Evansville’s northside. According to court documents, a jury trial is scheduled to start January 30, 2023.

Deputies said James McClernon was murdered at a home in the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive on July 27. Court documents show that before the shooting, Kiper showed up at the home and spoke with McClernon.

The document states that Kiper said to McClernon, “You killed my daughter,” then shot McClernon at least twice, including once in the head. During questioning, police say Kiper admitted to the shooting and said he did it to protect his children inside the home.

Officials later confirmed the victim, James McClernon, was on the sex offender registry.

“Yes, that was something that our suspect had mentioned,” explains Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. “Certainly it’s not justification or cause for doing what he did.”

Ashworth also told us both the suspect and victim were together earlier in the day prior to the shooting. However, evidence shows there were no indications Kiper was planning the shooting.

