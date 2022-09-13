Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers
“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Convention business rebounding strongly in 2022
AFTER TWO YEARS when its gathering halls were nearly empty of traditional big events, save for COVID vaccination clinics, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority officials on Thursday declared that they just completed their most successful financial year in history. “After two challenging years, we rebounded stronger than we could have expected,”...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Coalition says education gap has widened
THREE YEARS after the Student Opportunity Act was signed to address educational inequity, pledging $1.5 billion to the public education system by 2027, low-income and minority students are falling even farther behind their peers in the wake of pandemic-era school closures and hybrid learning, according to a report released Wednesday.
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
country1025.com
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
hot969boston.com
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
WCVB
Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property
BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
Boston Globe
At your service. Or not. In some condo setups, you don’t get what you pay for.
In many communities, units shell out for, but don’t receive, the same municipal services as the owners of single-family homes. Condominium owners pay the same real estate tax rates as single-family homeowners in cities and towns across the Commonwealth, but they usually don’t enjoy the same municipal services.
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
WCVB
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
Boston Globe
Bullying incidents at Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School spur federal lawsuit
The school environment also made the students reluctant to report bullying “because they understood that their aggressors would be protected and feared making the situation worse, or simply because they felt they would not be believed.”. The Boston school system is grappling with a federal lawsuit over its failure...
