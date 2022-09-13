Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.
Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens
Police in Clinton Township have closed both directions of Gratiot Ave. as they investigate into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Felon caught with gun after motorcyclist clocked going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan State Police troopers stopped a Detroit motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, they discovered he was a felon and had a gun. "Unfortunately I'd like to say we are surprised by that, but we are not," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said about the speeding. "We all think that we are the best drivers, Nascar, Motocross competitors, but quite honestly people going those speeds are the worst drivers we come across."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Project Green Light camera catches speeding car crashing into passenger vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two men that were spotted fleeing the scene of a wreck in city last week. Footage that was captured on a Project Green Light camera on the evening of Sept. 9. The video, which shows one car speeding at a face...
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police looking for female who robbed bank on Van Dyke Avenue
WARREN, Mich. – A person accused of robbing a Warren bank Thursday morning is still on the run. Warren police say that at about 11 a.m. Thursday, a female dressed in all black robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue near 13 Mile Road. The suspect reportedly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police release photo, description of woman who robbed Warren bank at gunpoint
Detectives with the Warren Police Department are still searching for a woman wanted for an armed bank robbery on Thursday. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The Oakland Press
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
candgnews.com
One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing
FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
37-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Warren (Warren, MI)
On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed a life in Warren. According to the police, a 37-year-old Warren man was riding west on 13 Mile and had the right way at the Schoenherr [..]
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Witness turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons and bragged about appearing on the news - only to be turned in, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford...
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
Spinal Column
Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting
Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
Detroit mother charged in connection to shooting death of her 8-year-old child
Wayne County prosecutors took a strong stance charging a mother whose 10-year-old son fatally shot his sister.
Warren boy charged with felony, denied bond after allegedly making shooting threats that closed 3 Macomb County school
A 13-year-old Warren boy has been charged with a felony and denied bond after allegedly making threats to shoot up three Metro Detroit schools on Wednesday, causing all three to close for the day.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
fox2detroit.com
Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police say a man stole more than a thousand dollars in king crab legs from a Costco. The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue. Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.
Comments / 2