ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.  
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Felon caught with gun after motorcyclist clocked going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan State Police troopers stopped a Detroit motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, they discovered he was a felon and had a gun. "Unfortunately I'd like to say we are surprised by that, but we are not," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said about the speeding. "We all think that we are the best drivers, Nascar, Motocross competitors, but quite honestly people going those speeds are the worst drivers we come across."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Fox#Chevrolet
The Oakland Press

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle

A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
candgnews.com

One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing

FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
FRASER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oakland Press

Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by

The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting

Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
WALLED LAKE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police say a man stole more than a thousand dollars in king crab legs from a Costco. The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue. Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.
ROSEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy