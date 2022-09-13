ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

3 Keys to a Penn State win at Auburn

Saturday’s game at Auburn is a big one for Penn State. It will be the first time Penn State or any Big Ten team has played a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Penn State comes into this clash 2-0. Here are three keys that, if executed, would go a long way toward getting Penn State to 3-0.
‘He’s Done Everything Right’: Franklin, Clifford Pleased with Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

Penn State’s offensive line received a lot of criticism in 2021, and fans cited it as one of the reasons the team finished a disappointing 7-6 after starting 5-0. Through two games in 2022, the line still has struggled at times. In Week 1 at Purdue, Penn State only averaged 3.1 yards per carry running behind it. This past Saturday, Penn State gave up five sacks and eight total tackles for loss.
Penn State HC Franklin Talks Progress of QB Allar

Everybody’s talking about Drew Allar. They’ve talked about him since before he came to Penn State, and the talk has only intensified since he made his unexpected college football debut in Penn State’s opening game at Purdue. Allar went 2-4 for 26 yards in his lone possession...
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 15

Update (6:48 PM)- **Penn State has offered Michael Smith (2024), a four-star tight end from the Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. Smith (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), also has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Kentucky, Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Class of 2023 Wrestler AJ Fricchione Committs to Penn State

On Friday, Cael Sanderson added another talented commit to his national championship program. AJ Fricchione, a Class of 2023 New Jersey state finalist wrestler has committed to Penn State. Fricchione, who goes to St. Joseph Regional High School, was a state finalist in the 195-pound weight class last season. He...
Penn State Running Into Flight Issues in its Travel to Auburn

Penn State players and coaches have been preparing for Saturday’s showdown by using silent counts in practice to combat Jordan-Hare Stadium’s crowd noise. Furthermore, the team turned up the heat to the max in its indoor practice facility with the doors locked to prepare for the hot and humid conditions expected in Auburn. The game-time temperature is projected to be 87 degrees.
