nittanysportsnow.com
3 Keys to a Penn State win at Auburn
Saturday’s game at Auburn is a big one for Penn State. It will be the first time Penn State or any Big Ten team has played a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Penn State comes into this clash 2-0. Here are three keys that, if executed, would go a long way toward getting Penn State to 3-0.
Penn State/Auburn: What the Nittany Lions Have Going for/Against Them + Prediction
It won’t be the first big test of 2022 for Penn State but it is the most hyped game on the schedule to this point. Penn State will be playing at Auburn for the first time ever, and that’s kind of a big deal. No, this isn’t a great Auburn team, but it’s one that can still give Penn State fits or worse, especially at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Auburn Players Penn State HC James Franklin Mentioned in his Weekly Press Conference
Penn State has a showdown with Auburn this Saturday at 3:30. At the start of his press conferences, Penn State coach James Franklin talks about the team’s upcoming opponent as part of his opening statement. He mentions the opposing coaches and players who have stuck out to him and...
‘He’s Done Everything Right’: Franklin, Clifford Pleased with Penn State OT Olu Fashanu
Penn State’s offensive line received a lot of criticism in 2021, and fans cited it as one of the reasons the team finished a disappointing 7-6 after starting 5-0. Through two games in 2022, the line still has struggled at times. In Week 1 at Purdue, Penn State only averaged 3.1 yards per carry running behind it. This past Saturday, Penn State gave up five sacks and eight total tackles for loss.
Penn State HC Franklin Talks Progress of QB Allar
Everybody’s talking about Drew Allar. They’ve talked about him since before he came to Penn State, and the talk has only intensified since he made his unexpected college football debut in Penn State’s opening game at Purdue. Allar went 2-4 for 26 yards in his lone possession...
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says Penn State has top Home-Field Advantage in Big Ten
Chris Fowler is a big fan of Penn State’s famous White Out. In fact, he sees it as the best environment not only in the Big Ten, but the entire country. Fowler recently gave his input on who has the best home-field advantage in the Big Ten and didn’t hesitate to pick Penn State.
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 15
Update (6:48 PM)- **Penn State has offered Michael Smith (2024), a four-star tight end from the Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. Smith (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), also has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Kentucky, Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Class of 2023 Wrestler AJ Fricchione Committs to Penn State
On Friday, Cael Sanderson added another talented commit to his national championship program. AJ Fricchione, a Class of 2023 New Jersey state finalist wrestler has committed to Penn State. Fricchione, who goes to St. Joseph Regional High School, was a state finalist in the 195-pound weight class last season. He...
Penn State Running Into Flight Issues in its Travel to Auburn
Penn State players and coaches have been preparing for Saturday’s showdown by using silent counts in practice to combat Jordan-Hare Stadium’s crowd noise. Furthermore, the team turned up the heat to the max in its indoor practice facility with the doors locked to prepare for the hot and humid conditions expected in Auburn. The game-time temperature is projected to be 87 degrees.
