It won’t be the first big test of 2022 for Penn State but it is the most hyped game on the schedule to this point. Penn State will be playing at Auburn for the first time ever, and that’s kind of a big deal. No, this isn’t a great Auburn team, but it’s one that can still give Penn State fits or worse, especially at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO