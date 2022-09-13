Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Suicide prevention: Ask the Question
Here is a statistic that might shock you: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota, but it is the number one cause of death among people in the state ages ten to 19. Thomas Otten is the Assistant Vice President for Avera Behavioral Health and it...
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
KELOLAND TV
Sinless Sweets: Gluten free, vegan bakery now open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have severe food allergies, finding somewhere safe to enjoy a sweet treat or a meal out can be a challenge, but a new allergy friendly bakery and restaurant opened its doors in Sioux Falls. “I actually posted my first cake ever one...
KELOLAND TV
A special trip to the Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents of the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls have visited parks, the zoo, and even a quarry. Now, one Prairie Creek resident was part of the gallery at the Sanford International. Minnehaha Country Club is open to the public for Thursday’s Pro-Am events...
KELOLAND TV
3 years and completed
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Harrisburg’s Freedom Elementary are celebrating an accomplishment three years in the making. “The teachers are really excited to use it, the kids are excited to use it and I really do believe it will be a big part of our day,” said Tanja Pederson, Principal of Freedom Elementary.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Keeping The Lights On In Vermillion
Joni Prescott, Vice President of Member Services and Communications at Missouri River Energy Services, MRES, gave a presentation to the Vermillion Rotary Club this summer to share information about the agency. This joint-action agency was formed by its members and is owned by the members which include Vermillion as well...
KELOLAND TV
Washington High School celebrating 100 years of homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an extra special homecoming at a Sioux Falls high school this week as Washington is celebrating 100 years of tradition. Whether you paraded through downtown Sioux Falls decades ago, painted the cow back in the day, or you celebrate in other ways today, there’s a constant that connects the different generations of Washington High School: homecoming.
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 17th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy second round action of the Sanford International featuring professional golfers from the Champions Tour. The gates open at 8 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a BBQ Contest of Champions at 6 p.m. on the driving range which will include live music by Goodroad. There will be shutting service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
KELOLAND TV
Bringing the largest industry into Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Students in South Dakota’s largest city are now able to take courses about the state’s largest industry. Agricultural education is being offered for the first time this year in the Sioux Falls School District. Class is in session at the CTE academy, and...
KELOLAND TV
DTSF asks owners to pay more to help maintain downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed a person in a yellow shirt walking with a broom and dustpan in downtown Sioux Falls. Or maybe you’ve noticed the flower baskets hanging from light poles. That happens because of an assessment paid by downtown building and property...
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
KELOLAND TV
Omicron-resistant booster available in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New COVID-19 booster vaccines are arriving in KELOLAND ahead of the cold and flu season and doctors are recommending the shot for those eligible. At the end of August, the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
dakotanewsnow.com
Horse rescue helps reunite nursing filly with mother after being separated at auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Livestock auctions are common around our region. Unfortunately, some of those auctions can result in the separation of bonded animals. A 5- to 6-week-old filly came to Scotland, South Dakota-based “Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue” Monday, following an auction over the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
