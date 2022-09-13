ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘Sums up our season’: Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Red Sox after brutal loss to Yankees

The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
NBC Sports

How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?

The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
CBS Boston

Zdeno Chara visits his buddies at Bruins captains' practice

BOSTON -- Bruins veterans and captains have been hitting the ice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton this week. On Tuesday, they had a special visitor.That visitor was pretty hard to miss, too, considering it was Zdeno Chara. The former Bruins captain was spotted leaving the Bruins' practice facilities on Tuesday, though it should be noted the 45-year-old did not touch the ice during his visit.Chara was just popping in to say hello to his old buddies, but his appearance will certainly spark speculation that he may be considering a reunion with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci (both of whom...
NESN

NESN

