Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Related
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
Wave 3
LMPD officer finds man shot on I-264 East near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was found shot late Thursday night. Just before midnight, an off-duty Louisville officer was driving on I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when they were flagged down by a driver who was pulled over. LMPD spokesman Aaron...
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
WLKY.com
Coroner releases cause of death for 7-year-old in Louisville foster care facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry. According to their report, Terry died from positional asphyxia/homicide. Brooklawn released a statement on Thursday night saying they have dismissed two staff members who were involved with the incident. They said...
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
WLKY.com
Emotional testimony opens trial in shooting deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first day of the Kevon Lawless trial, graphic bodycam video was played for the jury showing the moment LMPD officers found Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles shot inside their home in the Jacobs neighborhood. “I'll never forget that day,” said LMPD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
WLKY.com
Shooting in Portland leaves man injured, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was transported to UofL Hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said their First Division responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Lytle Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found a man...
Wave 3
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man critically injured in workplace accident at Hurstbourne Parkway restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a workplace accident that has left a man in critical condition. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down at a restaurant in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Police...
WLKY.com
Federal judge rules former LMPD officer violated teenager's rights in traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has ruled that a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer violated a Black teenager's rights during a traffic stop. Watch our previous coverage and footage of the stop in the player above. Tae-Ahn Lea was stopped, in August of 2018, for making an...
WLKY.com
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness testifies robbery was motive that led to deaths of 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On day two of the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father Brandon Waddles, a key witness testifies that robbery was the motive. But, the woman, whose identity is not being revealed, was not forthcoming with crucial details...
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
2 teens charged in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old man in Louisville park
A 17-year-old Louisville girl has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old Alliance man was found stabbed in the chest in Wildwood Park in Louisville Tuesday and later died, according to police.
WLKY.com
Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
Comments / 0