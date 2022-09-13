Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
wbrc.com
Police identify suspect in murder of 83-year-old Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they have identified a suspect in the homicide of an 83-year-old man. Birmingham Police say 22-year-old Jarvas Tremaine Henderson has been charged in the death of Daniel Garrick. Garrick was found dead in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in May of 2022.
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
wbrc.com
Mother says she wants retaliation killings to stop after son gunned down outside Homewood ATM
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are still searching for the killer they said attacked and ambushed 35-year old Justin Hendrix at an ATM on Sunday, September 11. Police said Hendrix was shot multiple times and they believe it was a targeted attack. Hendrix was at church with his mother,...
wbrc.com
Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. Authorities say Townsend...
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
thewestsidegazette.com
On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
wbrc.com
Police charge suspect in hit-in-run accident that left a woman with Autism hospitalized
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police have charged a suspect in a hit and run in Helena. Jeremy Shaw is accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman with autism then taking off. Police said this happened on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba Neighborhood. Maddie Hart’s dad said she was on...
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
wbrc.com
Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Otis Cauthen, Jr. The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. Birmingham Fire...
Man killed at Homewood ATM minutes after leaving church ‘knew he was going to die,’ mother says
Justin Hendrix walked out of True Love Church of Ensley on Sunday at 12:20 p.m., a service he attended religiously since being released from federal prison to home confinement less than two months ago. Twenty-three minutes later - at 12:43 p.m. - the 35-year-old father of three was dead, gunned...
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Birmingham police seize drugs, several guns with ‘high capacity magazines’ in traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday. According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both […]
Father of 4-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting speaks out
One week ago, 4-year-old girl Serenity Spearman was shot while sitting in a car in the Tom Brown Village Community.
Parrish PD asking for public’s help to locate car involved in armed robbery
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department needs help from the public to locate a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Thursday. The vehicle is a blue 2003-2006 Honda Accord with an Alabama partial tag of 1A*****. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s with a medium build and […]
