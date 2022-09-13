ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
ABC 33/40 News

Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
wbrc.com

Police identify suspect in murder of 83-year-old Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they have identified a suspect in the homicide of an 83-year-old man. Birmingham Police say 22-year-old Jarvas Tremaine Henderson has been charged in the death of Daniel Garrick. Garrick was found dead in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in May of 2022.
wbrc.com

Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. Authorities say Townsend...
thewestsidegazette.com

On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
wbrc.com

Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Otis Cauthen, Jr. The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. Birmingham Fire...
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
