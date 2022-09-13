Read full article on original website
Related
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Fans Think They've Unmasked The Stranger In New Trailer
Yesterday, we finally got what we’ve all been waiting for. During their latest State Of Play showcase, Sony and Santa Monica Studio dropped a new story trailer for God Of War Ragnarök and there is so much to unpack. We got to see Thor and Kratos going head to head, Kratos’ team-up with Tyr, and even a Valkyrie fight. Fans think they’ve unmasked one more figure in the trailer though … Well, sort of.
Uncharted Creator’s Marvel Game Features Captain America And Black Panther, Set During WW2
Today is certainly an exciting day for Marvel fans. In just a few hours, Disney and Marvel are teaming up to hold their first ever gaming showcase. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Disney Dreamlight Valley are all set to appear but more excitingly, we’ll finally find out what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up. Rumours previously suggested it may be a Fantastic Four game, but it’s now looking like the project could see an unexpected team-up.
'Rings Of Power' Intro Has A Hidden Secret About The Creation Of Middle-earth
We’re three episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now, and unless you’ve been consistently skipping straight into the action every episode, you obviously will have clocked the mysterious opening sequence, full of what at first glance appear to be sigils or crests formed from sand. As Kotaku reports, we’ve now got a full explanation as to what these shapes are, and Tolkien nerds stay calm, but it links into some juicy lore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Would Star In A Marvel Movie, If You Were Wondering
There’s little you can compare to the cultural behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in July, Marvel outlined their upcoming plans, leading all the way up to Avengers: Secret Wars which is set to be released in November 2025. Up next, we’ve got Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk continues to delight fans on Disney Plus. It’s no surprise that all of Hollywood wants in on a slice of this sprawling action - and it looks like Kim Kardashian is throwing her name in the hat.
Captain America And Black Panther Take On Hydra In New Marvel Game Trailer
We finally know what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up over at Skydance Media. It was previously announced that Hennig was working on an ‘ensemble’ game. Some fans theorised that it could be centred around the Fantastic Four but earlier today, leaks suggested that it would instead be a World War II team-up between Captain America and Black Panther - and it looks like the rumour was correct.
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
‘Assassin's Creed Valhalla’ Final DLC Coming, Will Tie Up Loose Ends
Ubisoft announced today at their Assassin’s Creed Showcase that a new DLC, titled The Last Chapter, is coming to Valhalla. The upcoming add-on will be the final expansion for the massive action RPG, and will see Eivor setting out on a journey to “farther shores.”. Speaking of Assassin’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
Award-Winning Adventure 'It Takes Two' Comes To Switch This November
It Takes Two, the unsuccessful marriage simulator that won multiple awards and accolades, is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Cody and May are a couple whose relationship has hit the rocks and they tell their daughter Rose that they are going to get a divorce. The child, devastated by the news, lets her tears fall on her dolls and a magical spell transports Cody and May into the bodies of the dolls. As a co op adventure, the players must collaborate to travel through platforming sections and solve puzzles, discovering the enchanting beauty of a tiny world and repairing the rifts between the two characters.
'The Witcher 4' Signifies Start Of New "Second Witcher Saga"
Back in March, CD Projekt Red finally announced that a fourth instalment in The Witcher franchise had officially entered development, much to the delight of fans. It should be noted that whilst the game is being referred to in the general consensus as The Witcher 4, this is not an official title. In fact, CD Projekt previously confirmed that the game would not be a sequel to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and now, we have a better idea of what the game will be.
Fans Vote Whether 'Modern Warfare 2' Should Be Realistic Or Arcade-Inspired
We’re on the final countdown to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The long-awaited title is set to release on 28 October, with the beta launching in mid September. In addition to bringing back fan-favourites like Ghost, Soap, and Price, MWII will also see the return of classic killstreak rewards and a beloved weapon. Ahead of the game’s release, fans have been discussing their desired tone of the title - and the consensus is split.
'She-Hulk' Fans Already Want A Madisynn And Wong Spin-Off
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is certainly a change of pace for the MCU and was released to rave reviews. It may have gotten review-bombed but sadly, seeing as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel were both subjected to the same thing, it’s not something that’s wholly surprising to us female Marvel fans. Last week’s episode of She-Hulk saw Megan Thee Stallion show up, much to the delight of the audience and now, they’ve taken to social media as fans all want the same spin-off.
Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Trailer Is Melting Minds Over Who Is And Isn't A Skrull
The past few days have seen a whole bunch of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel announcements and updates, thanks to the D23 Expo in California, but one in particular has been boggling the minds of fans. And no, I don’t mean the oddly meta High School Musical series, in which the characters find out that they’re going to be extras in the in-universe High School Musical 4: The Reunion (although I’d argue that is even more confusing than what we’re about to get onto). No, we’re talking about Secret Invasion, baby.
'Tekken 8' Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful And Fans Cannot Contain Their Hype
Yesterday was a huge day for video game fans. With both a Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play thrown our way, we’ve been hit with a truckload of exciting trailers and announcements - we now have an official title and release date for the Breath of the Wild sequel, an amazing new God of War: Ragnarök trailer, and a bunch of classic N64 games (including GoldenEye 007) making their way onto the Nintendo Switch Online service.
Two Fan-Favourite Assassin's Creed Games Are Now On Game Pass
It’s been a big month for Assassin’s Creed fans - we’ve had confirmation of not one, not two, but three new titles on the horizon. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, starring Valhalla’s Basim, will take the series to ninth century Baghdad, while Codename Red will be set in Feudal Japan, fulfilling the wish that fans have been holding onto for years. Then there’s Hexe, which we currently know the least about, but many fans are really hoping for a female protagonist.
Lil Nas X Is Now The 'League Of Legends' President, All Hail
Lil Nas X is now the president of League of Legends. I hope that's all the detail that you need. Just joking. The League of Legends World Championship, to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on 5 November, will see the rapper perform live, promising the “the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds.” You'd be a fool to miss something like this. An outright.
CDPR Update Players On New-Gen 'The Witcher 3' Progress
When it comes to The Witcher, all eyes are on the upcoming fourth instalment. The colloquially titled The Witcher 4 is very early in development but we know that it’s set to kickstart a new saga which will be made up of several titles. That’s not all though as the new-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still on the way and CD Projekt Red have finally provided an update on its progress.
'GoldenEye 007' And Classic Pokémon Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online
The long-rumoured Nintendo Direct finally streamed today, announcing a whole new wave of exciting titles. It was confirmed that award-winning adventure game It Takes Two is officially launching on Nintendo Switch very soon and we now know when The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is due to be released. There was a huge announcement for retro fans as several classic N64 titles will soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online.
Jon Hamm Interested In Playing X-Men's Mister Sinister In The MCU
There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few months away, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law continues to impress over on Disney Plus. Unsurprisingly, plenty of people want in on the action. Ryan Gosling previously expressed his interest in playing Ghost Rider and even Kim Kardashian fancies appearing in the MCU. Now, Jon Hamm has thrown his hat in the ring as well.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0