Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Frost advisory, with cool start to weekend in New Hampshire
After a chilly start Friday, we'll be even colder Saturday morning with patchy frost up north. Gardeners should cover or bring in any sensitive plants if you live anywhere north of the Lakes Region. Back to warmer temperatures in the 70s Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Tonight...
WMUR.com
Video: Cooler temperatures continue in New Hampshire
The autumn preview continues through Friday while the weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. It will feel very crisp and fall-like with a strong northwesterly breeze. Clear skies, light winds, and this cool airmass will allow low temperatures to go into the upper 30s far north to low 40s south.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
WMUR.com
Video: Fall-like weather ahead in New Hampshire
The humidity has dropped and will continue to as drier and cooler air moves in. A fall preview for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and sunshine. The weekend looks split, with a sunny Saturday then an unsettled Sunday with showers possible. Breezy with clouds and sun Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
Maine frost watch: Mainers set to turn off air conditioning and turn on heat soon
MAINE, USA — The winds of change are here. I'm tracking a strong cold front in eastern Canada that will soon bring the mercury down to the freezing mark for parts of the Pine Tree State. After a warm Wednesday for most of the state, where temps made a...
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in southwestern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cheshire and Hillsborough counties until 7:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph winds and small hail to areas including Jaffrey, Swanzy, Peterborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. The warned storm cell has...
WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday due to potential strong to severe thunderstorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Explosions turn out to be earthquake in Western Maine
Maine (WMTW) - Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of just over three miles.
Fall is Coming: Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Go Apple-Picking in New Hampshire
The first day of fall is just one week away, and we are so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate
My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Tuesday morning. The warning is in effect for Southeastern Bristol County and Newport County in Rhode Island through 12:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include New Bedford, Fall...
WMUR.com
Video: Black bear swims across lake in New Hampshire
VIDEO: WOW! A u local user captured a black bear on camera while it was swimming across Lake Winnipesaukee near Braun Bay.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
willistonobserver.com
Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont
Forests cover three-quarters of the State of Vermont, and those forests are home to the highest concentration of sugar maples in the country, giving the state’s fall foliage plenty of pop. Visitors from around the world come to marvel at the bright, changing colors of Vermont’s foliage season.
laconiadailysun.com
State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith
CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.
NHPR
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
New Hampshire Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Household Bills
We all know that living in New England can be incredibly expensive. The housing market is crazy, and so many people are struggling as they wonder if they can afford to buy a house or even pay rent. When it comes to household bills, the Granite State also ranks pretty...
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years
First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
Comments / 0