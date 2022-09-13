Bengals fans outraged by $70 parking near stadium

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are upset, and not because of the team’s recent loss, but due to a sharp increase in parking prices near Paycor Stadium.

David Roberts of Dayton told our news partners at WCPO that he drove down to see the game Sunday morning, and could not believe the sign he saw outside the Central Riverfront Garage.

“Under Great American Ball Park, parking had gone from $40 in the preseason to $70 on game day,” he said.

Roberts was so stunned he posted on his social media a photo of the two prices at the ballpark garage: $40 for the preseason game he attended last month, and $70 for the regular season game of the season, a $30 price hike.

He said expected hikes after the team won the Super Bowl, but not to this extent.

WCPO reached out to several workers at the garage about the price hike, but they said they weren’t aware of the increase.

Calls and emails to the Bengals media department received no response.

Hamilton County’s Director of Stadium Parking, Joe Feldkamp, said in a statement:

“Parking for the stadium garages are set by the Bengals, not the county. The Bengals pre-sold all riverfront properties this year, but held back some spaces for day-of cash purchase, which is $70 this year compared to $20 last year.”

He said any further statement behind the decision would have to come from the team.

Roberts said he decided he wasn’t going to pay the $70 so drove a few blocks and found parking for $20 by the I-71 overpass.

Services like Spot Hero are available where you can reserve and prepay for a specific lot and not have to worry about finding a space.

