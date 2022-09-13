Read full article on original website
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Production Cost Per Vehicle Is $36K, Down From $84K In 2017
Tesla's head of investor relations, Martin Viecha, has shared some interesting insight into the company at an invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco on September 12. Viecha took investors through Tesla's next five years, explaining what to expect when it comes to battery supply and technology, as well...
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds
When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
globalspec.com
China to own 45% of installed battery capacity globally by 2030
Demand to reduce global net emissions, the rise in popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the overall automotive transition to electrification is pushing a surge in power battery demand, according to new research from TrendForce. By 2024, the installed capacity of the global power battery market is expected to...
teslarati.com
Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements
Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin looks to start battery production in Q1 2023: report
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is still in its early stages, but the Germany-based electric vehicle factory is aiming for some ambitious targets of its own. Among these is the facility’s battery production, which is reportedly expected to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla’s next generation of vehicles...
rigzone.com
Diesel Margins Tank
The cost of diesel is plunging around the world as traders weigh the impact of a potential new quota for Chinese fuel exports. Europe’s ICE gasoil crack, which measures the price of diesel futures relative to crude oil contracts, plummeted to its lowest in more than a month earlier on Wednesday. Margins for diesel-type fuel also fell sharply in the US and Singapore.
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Australia is failing on electric vehicles. California shows it's possible to pick up the pace
Among the many similarities between California and Australia, both are impacted by bushfires and climate change, and both are home to larger cars and trucks than is the norm in developed countries. They are dissimilar, though, when it comes to electric vehicles and vehicle regulations. While California has been pursuing low-carbon and electric vehicles for decades, Australia has trailed most developed nations. Plug-in electric vehicles accounted for 16% of new light-duty vehicle sales in California in the first half of 2022. In Australia, electric vehicle sales are only 2% of the market, and mostly from one carmaker, Tesla. Australia, a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
