After months of behind-the-scenes discussion, the White House revealed its “Fact Sheet” on the responsible development of digital assets or crypto-assets. The Executive Order issued by the White House last March sought to outline the administration’s approach, is now being expanded to be utilized as a guideline for greater clarity on policy and regulation. While the supportive language continues, there are now explicit directions for agencies to pursue.

POTUS ・ 10 HOURS AGO