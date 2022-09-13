ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitfinex Supports Ethereum Proof of Work Fork (ETHW)

Crypto exchange Bitfinex is out with a note that it will support the Ethereum fork that will continue the Proof of Work (PoW) process. This follows the successful Merge that was completed today migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). Multiple other crypto platforms have already announced their intent to support PoW forks.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Ownera Raises $20 Million in Funding Round led by JP Morgan, LRC Group

Ownera has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by JP Morgan and LRC Group. Other investors include; Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax. Ownera is a digital asset platform enabling tokenization of securities as well as “institutional inter-trading rails...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmo#Stablecoin#Yen#Digital Asset#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Gmo Z#Japanese#Gyen#Fdic
crowdfundinsider.com

White House Posts Framework for Development of Digital Assets: Protect Investors but Promote Responsible Innovation

After months of behind-the-scenes discussion, the White House revealed its “Fact Sheet” on the responsible development of digital assets or crypto-assets. The Executive Order issued by the White House last March sought to outline the administration’s approach, is now being expanded to be utilized as a guideline for greater clarity on policy and regulation. While the supportive language continues, there are now explicit directions for agencies to pursue.
POTUS
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Files Fraud Charges Against Digital Asset Promoter

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed fraud charges against Gabriel Edelman, Creative Advancement LLC, and Edelman Blockchain Advisors LLC, for allegedly defrauding investors out of $4.39 million. According to the SEC, Edelman and his affiliated entities offered and sold securities using false and misleading information. The SEC’s complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy