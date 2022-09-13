Read full article on original website
Bitfinex Supports Ethereum Proof of Work Fork (ETHW)
Crypto exchange Bitfinex is out with a note that it will support the Ethereum fork that will continue the Proof of Work (PoW) process. This follows the successful Merge that was completed today migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). Multiple other crypto platforms have already announced their intent to support PoW forks.
Fork: Coinshares Reveals Plans for Physical Ethereum ETP, Traded on SIX, Xetra and EURONEXT
CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) has its plan to deal with the Merge. The Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) CoinShares Physical Ethereum, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xetra in Germany, as well as the Euronext in France and the Netherlands. According to Coinshares, it has...
Digital Asset Firm Ownera Raises $20 Million in Funding Round led by JP Morgan, LRC Group
Ownera has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by JP Morgan and LRC Group. Other investors include; Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax. Ownera is a digital asset platform enabling tokenization of securities as well as “institutional inter-trading rails...
Ethereum After The Merge: More ETH Expected to be Destroyed than Created, Report Claims
We’re quickly approaching (or have already followed through with) The Merge, the most notable upgrade in Ethereum’s history and “a crucial turning point for the wider crypto industry,” according to an update from digital asset firm Kraken. As the Ethereum blockchain transitions from proof-of-work (PoW) to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House Posts Framework for Development of Digital Assets: Protect Investors but Promote Responsible Innovation
After months of behind-the-scenes discussion, the White House revealed its “Fact Sheet” on the responsible development of digital assets or crypto-assets. The Executive Order issued by the White House last March sought to outline the administration’s approach, is now being expanded to be utilized as a guideline for greater clarity on policy and regulation. While the supportive language continues, there are now explicit directions for agencies to pursue.
SEC Files Fraud Charges Against Digital Asset Promoter
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed fraud charges against Gabriel Edelman, Creative Advancement LLC, and Edelman Blockchain Advisors LLC, for allegedly defrauding investors out of $4.39 million. According to the SEC, Edelman and his affiliated entities offered and sold securities using false and misleading information. The SEC’s complaint...
