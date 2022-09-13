The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Sept. 23 to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.”. Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be livestreamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.

