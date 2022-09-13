ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

School Board Decides Unvaccinated Students Okay For Overnight Trips

In what were impassioned pleas from about a dozen fifth grade students and about a half dozen parents at Thursday’s meeting of the Burbank Unified School District at City Hall, it was agreed that only parents need to be vaccinated and not students for overnight trips, including Overnight Science School [OSS], which was canceled for a year.
BURBANK, CA
theavtimes.com

Antelope Valley Medical Center taking part in AV Walls project

LANCASTER – A mural at Antelope Valley Medical Center is one of the 16 new murals being created this week in Lancaster and Palmdale as part of the Antelope Valley Walls project, which brings international and local artists together to adorn the community with vibrant murals. Research shows that...
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

City Parent Resource Symposium to inform parents about drug issues

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Sept. 23 to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.”. Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be livestreamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castaic, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Castaic, CA
Education
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Education
signalscv.com

Olive Branch Theatricals invites community to open house

Olive Branch Theatricals, a performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3412. The open house is free to the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale seeks to spruce up neighborhood

PALMDALE — A series of projects is set to revitalize Palmdale’s Civic Center neighborhood, including a complete revamp of Melville J. Courson Park, the city’s oldest. City leaders gathered, Wednesday, in Courson Park to celebrate the projects that they believe will create a much more walkable, enjoyable neighborhood for residents and visitors alike.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus Café set to be honored at plaque dedication ceremony

Saugus Café is scheduled to be honored at an El Clampus Vitus’ “Clampers” plaque dedication ceremony in recognition for being a historical establishment as the oldest operational café in Los Angeles County. The Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) is a fraternal organization that is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

City partners with mental health nonprofit during Suicide Prevention Month

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with a local nonprofit to spread awareness regarding mental health and community resources for those in need of help. Officials from the local nonprofit, Be the Difference SCV, said following the announcement...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Arts Integration#K12#Vapa
signalscv.com

Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day

Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple

Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | Remember Those We’ve Lost at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove

Recent headlines from around the country have been devastating to read – “Teenage girl dead after car crash,” “One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash.” As a parent and grandparent, I know there is no greater fear than losing a loved one.  Unfortunately, many families in our community have received such tragic news.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
pasadenanow.com

Faculty Named Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year

Three Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine faculty members are recipients of the Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year award. The School is in Pasadena. Resa Caivano, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Health Systems Science, Vanessa Gavin-Headen, MD, MPH, Clinical Instructor of Clinical Science, and Alex McDonald,...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant

On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

In the hands of the voters

Saugus Union School District officials clarify how board member’s resignation affects November election. After Laura Arrowsmith announced her resignation Tuesday from her position as representative of Trustee Area No. 2, Saugus Union School District officials clarified how her decision will impact voters in November. In short: It’s too late...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Harvest Moon To Be Visible Over Santa Clarita

A full moon or the harvest moon is expected to be visible over a majority of the country, including Santa Clarita, this weekend. Beginning Thursday evening through Sunday morning, stargazers are expected to be able to see the full moon light up the skies with its brightest point at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy