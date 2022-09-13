Read full article on original website
Related
Backlash after ‘supremely uninformed, racist’ Tucker Carlson suggests India peaked under British rule
Fox News’ right-wing anchor Tucker Carlson has been condemned as “racist” and “supremely uninformed” after extolling the virtues of British colonialism in India and claiming the country prospered during imperialist rule. The conservative political commentator, known for pro-Trump rants that dominate the network’s primetime lineup,...
Influential Indian seer accused of raping minor girls arrested after widespread outrage
An influential seer from a politically dominant community in India has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at his seminary in the southern state of Karnataka.Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff at Murugha Mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, was arrested by police late on Thursday night at the seminary’s premises.There was widespread backlash aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, which was alleged to have not taken action and shielded the seer, after the accusations emerged last week.The rape-accused seer had addressed a gathering at the seminary on Monday and told his followers...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Wounded souls: 75 years after India’s Partition, survivors’ trauma has still not been recognized
In his poignant, much-acclaimed short story “Toba Tek Singh,” Pakistani playwright Saadat Hasan Manto describes the plight of Bishan Singh, an inmate of the asylum in Lahore. In the story, set in a post-Partition era, the governments of India and Pakistan decide to exchange inmates: the Muslims among them are to stay in Pakistan, while Hindus and Sikhs are to go to India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA・
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'
A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t ask me to give the Queen a minute’s silence, ask me for the truth about British colonialism
News of the Queen’s death broke on the same day as my cousin’s funeral. My cousin, like more than 500 First Nations people in the last 30 years alone, died in custody. I was notified on Monday of another death in custody. The institutions that British colonisation brought...
U.K.・
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Student, 19, shot dead in her own home after turning down marriage proposal from older man
A TEENAGE girl has been shot dead in Egypt after turning down a marriage proposal from an older man. Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar, 19, a physical education student, was shot in the back outside her family home after she and her family both rejected the proposal. Her killer was 29-year-old Ahmed...
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour
I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
Woman who accused Taliban official of rape is arrested, will be sentenced
The Afghan woman appeared in a video on social media accusing a senior Taliban official of forcing her to marry him and raping her repeatedly.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
LAW・
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
Comments / 9