WNYT
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
1 killed in Northway crash, Moreau man facing charges
One person is dead after a fatal crash on the Northway in Wilton on Thursday. New York State Police said Alex Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Rodriguez, 41, of Moreau, is facing charges in connection with the crash.
WNYT
Man charged with August Troy shooting
Troy detectives have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on 5th Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Zack Zeoli, 21, has been arrested in relation to the August 18 shooting. Police say he was quickly identified and eventually arrested in Ohio by officers at the scene of a fire. He...
Suspect in custody after Clifton Park stabbing
Deputies with the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office were sent to 1508 Huntridge Drive in Clifton Park at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday, for reports of a stabbing.
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting
New York State Police have made an arrest in connection with a June officer-involved shooting in Ballston. Joseph Mrozek, 27, of Malta, was arrested on September 14.
NYSP: Student arrested after bomb threat
State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 14-year-old on September 8 for making a terroristic threat. Around 9:45 a.m. on the 8, Troopers responded to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School after reports of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school.
Woman charged after wrong-way crash on Thruway in Albany
A woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Isabella Wasuk, 22, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested on September 13.
WNYT
State Police investigating fatal crash on the Northway
State Police in Wilton are investigating a fatal crash on the Northway between exits 15 and 16. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night between mile markers 32 and 34. Police on scene confirmed at least one person died in the crash. The accident shut down all northbound lanes...
Troy Police probe stabbing on Fourth and Adams Street
Troy Police were called out for a reported stabbing on Fourth Street and Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Gloversville man accused of menacing with tire iron
A Gloversville man was arrested for menacing in the second degree.
WNYT
Trucking co-workers mourn victim killed in DWI crash
The victim killed when he was hit by an alleged drunken driver on the Northway in Wilton Thursday evening is Alex Bleickhardt, who worked for TowAway Towing & Recovery. NewsChannel 13 is told tow truck drivers are a tight-knit community, and half of the staff took the day off Friday, while the other half decided to push through their pain.
WNYT
Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children
A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
WNYT
Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face
A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
WRGB
22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
WNYT
Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder
A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
Victims identified in fatal New Baltimore crash
The victims of a fatal crash in New Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified. New York State Police said Charles Woullard, 90, and his wife, Frances Woullard, 76, both from Hudson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Man charged with attempted robbery in Albany
An Albany man is facing attempted robbery and resisting arrest charges. According to state police, troopers received reports of a man with a knife on Madison Avenue last Friday night, who was demanding money. With the help of Albany police, they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Haymon. He was sent to the...
WRGB
Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment
The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
WNYT
Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus
There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
