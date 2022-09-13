ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

WNYT

Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash

A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Man charged with August Troy shooting

Troy detectives have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on 5th Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Zack Zeoli, 21, has been arrested in relation to the August 18 shooting. Police say he was quickly identified and eventually arrested in Ohio by officers at the scene of a fire. He...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Student arrested after bomb threat

State Police of Cobleskill arrested a 14-year-old on September 8 for making a terroristic threat. Around 9:45 a.m. on the 8, Troopers responded to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School after reports of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school.
COBLESKILL, NY
#Police
WNYT

State Police investigating fatal crash on the Northway

State Police in Wilton are investigating a fatal crash on the Northway between exits 15 and 16. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night between mile markers 32 and 34. Police on scene confirmed at least one person died in the crash. The accident shut down all northbound lanes...
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Trucking co-workers mourn victim killed in DWI crash

The victim killed when he was hit by an alleged drunken driver on the Northway in Wilton Thursday evening is Alex Bleickhardt, who worked for TowAway Towing & Recovery. NewsChannel 13 is told tow truck drivers are a tight-knit community, and half of the staff took the day off Friday, while the other half decided to push through their pain.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam man accused of inappropriately touching children

A 22-year-old man from Amsterdam is accused of inappropriately touching children. State police arrested Tyler Frolke. Back on August 29, troopers got a complaint that Frolke had inappropriate physical contact with a 13-year-old child in the town of Glen. Police received similar complaints in the city of Gloversville. He is...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Queensbury nursing home aide accused of hitting resident in face

A nurse’s aide at a Queensbury nursing home has been arrested on felony charges of assault and endangering the welfare of an elderly person. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Raven Charles-Gary struck a 67-year-old resident of the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and nursing. Officers say Charles-Gary...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

22-year-old accused of inappropriate contact with underage victims

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Amsterdam man, accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. According to Investigators, 22-year-old Tyler Frolke was charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse, three counts of endangerment, and obscenity. The charges follow an investigation accusing Frolke of multiple incidents where...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder

A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man charged with attempted robbery in Albany

An Albany man is facing attempted robbery and resisting arrest charges. According to state police, troopers received reports of a man with a knife on Madison Avenue last Friday night, who was demanding money. With the help of Albany police, they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Haymon. He was sent to the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment

The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Child, 8, accused of weapons threat on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus

There was a weapons scare on a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk bus Thursday. However, the district says it was a false alarm. Investigators say it involved an 8-year-old child. Superintendent Brian Bailey wrote on the district’s web page “students reported to their bus driver that another student on the bus said they had a weapon in their possession. The bus driver immediately pulled over and notified transportation dispatch.” School resource officers and police were also notified.
COEYMANS, NY

