ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Pair accused of abandoning Fulton County dogs due in court

Ten dogs investigators say were mistreated and abandoned in Fulton County now have new homes. Meantime, the two people accused of mistreating and abandoning animals were expected in Ephratah Town Court on Thursday evening. Police say Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray left several Shih Tzu’s, goats, and cats on a...
FULTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy