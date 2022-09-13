ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

All the Winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmys marked a historic night, as veteran winners returned and new faces took home awards.  Hit shows such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “White Lotus” won big, with the latter two sweeping the categories. “Euphoria” returned after more than two years, while Netflix’s most-streamed show “Squid Game” made waves. More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, making...
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
Fox News

Emmys 2022: Complete list of winners

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here. Kenan Thompson opened the 2022 Emmys with a lively performance which included a musical montage, with a "Brady Bunch" reunion and an appearance from Oprah Winfrey while the "Saturday Night Live" star was dressed as "Game of Thrones" star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig.
The Independent

Fans applaud Bill Hader after he appeared to be the only celebrity at the Emmys wearing a face mask

Fans are praising Bill Hader after he appeared to be the only celebrity at this year’s Emmy Awards who wore a face mask.At Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, the 44-year-old actor was seen wearing a black KN95 face mask while posing with his peers at his table.Throughout the ceremony, Hader was pictured sitting alongside his Barry co-star Henry Winkler and chatting with Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short. He also hugged his former Saturday Night Live co-star Jason Sudeikis before he walked on stage to receive his Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for...
AFP

Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.
spoilertv.com

Emmy's 2022 - Complete Winners List

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions. Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max. HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Outstanding Lead...
spoilertv.com

74th Emmy Awards — Review

In its 74th year, the Television Academy gave us an Emmy Awards that was fresh and entertaining. With host, Kenan Thompson, slayed his opening number and monologue. Celebrating television theme songs, Kenan Thompson danced his way into television's theme song history. The telecast featured awards in 25 Emmy categories, plus...
Popculture

Netflix Bids Farewell to Beloved '90s Sitcom

Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.
Primetimer

Squid Game Nabs Historic Victories at 2022 Emmys

Squid Game made history tonight when it took home awards across multiple categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Last week, Lee You-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys, kicking things off for the hit Netflix original. The South Korean drama started this evening on a high note, having already made a name for itself as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama.
TechRadar

Succession and Ted Lasso lose out to surprise HBO Max show at 2022 Emmys

An unexpected HBO Max show has just been crowned the biggest winner at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The White Lotus, a comedy-drama anthology series that debuted on HBO Max in July 2021, has stolen the headlines with its surprising five gong haul at the 2022 awards ceremony. Fan favorite shows, such as Ted Lasso and Succession, were expected to be the biggest winners on the night. Despite their 20-plus award nominations, though, the pair were beaten by The White Lotus' quintet of gongs – Ted Lasso securing four and Succession earning three by comparison.
