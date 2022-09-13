Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.

