All the Winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards
The 2022 Emmys marked a historic night, as veteran winners returned and new faces took home awards. Hit shows such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “White Lotus” won big, with the latter two sweeping the categories. “Euphoria” returned after more than two years, while Netflix’s most-streamed show “Squid Game” made waves. More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, making...
The Emmys 2022 winners list in full: Squid Game makes history as Better Call Saul gets snubbed
A handful of shocks and surprises dominated the conversation at this year's Emmys
Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech
Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
Emmys 2022: Complete list of winners
The 2022 Emmy Awards are here. Kenan Thompson opened the 2022 Emmys with a lively performance which included a musical montage, with a "Brady Bunch" reunion and an appearance from Oprah Winfrey while the "Saturday Night Live" star was dressed as "Game of Thrones" star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig.
Fans applaud Bill Hader after he appeared to be the only celebrity at the Emmys wearing a face mask
Fans are praising Bill Hader after he appeared to be the only celebrity at this year’s Emmy Awards who wore a face mask.At Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, the 44-year-old actor was seen wearing a black KN95 face mask while posing with his peers at his table.Throughout the ceremony, Hader was pictured sitting alongside his Barry co-star Henry Winkler and chatting with Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short. He also hugged his former Saturday Night Live co-star Jason Sudeikis before he walked on stage to receive his Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for...
13 Then Vs. Now Photos Of The 2022 Emmy Winners In Their First Big Roles And The Ones They Won For
Sheryl Lee Ralph has been in the business since the '70s and only just got her first Emmy in 2022.
Emmy Awards: 'Squid Game' Star Becomes First Asian To Win Best Actor Honor
Lee Jung-Jae made history after he became the first Asian to bag the coveted trophy for outstanding lead actor in a drama at this year's Emmy Awards for his performance in "Squid Game." "First, I'd like to thank God above," he said in English as he accepted his trophy at...
Emmy winners in key categories
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.
Emmy's 2022 - Complete Winners List
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions. Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max. HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Outstanding Lead...
Biggest Emmy Awards 2022 Wins and Shocking Snubs—Full Winners List
HBO's hotel satire drama "The White Lotus" was one of the big winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards, with shows like "Pam & Tommy," "Inventing Anna," and more going home empty-handed.
'Better Call Saul' Failed to Win at the Emmys Despite 46 Nominations in Six Seasons
Despite a number of nominations, Better Call Saul has failed to pick up any Emmys at the 74th Television Academy Awards, marking a sixth year without a win for the drama series. Better Call Saul, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, was nominated for four awards this year. These...
33 TV Shows And Acting Performances That Shockingly Never Won An Emmy But Should Have
Sandra Oh didn't win an Emmy Award for Killing Eve OR Grey's Anatomy, and it's honestly so unfortunate.
Emmys 2022 predictions: Who should win -- and who will win at tonight's show
Film critic Peter Travers shares his predictions for the winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
'Thank you Bill!' Hader is hailed as the 'only one' masked up at the 2022 Emmys
Hader kept his mask on for the duration of the ceremony, where his show 'Barry' was nominated for 14 awards.
74th Emmy Awards — Review
In its 74th year, the Television Academy gave us an Emmy Awards that was fresh and entertaining. With host, Kenan Thompson, slayed his opening number and monologue. Celebrating television theme songs, Kenan Thompson danced his way into television's theme song history. The telecast featured awards in 25 Emmy categories, plus...
Netflix Bids Farewell to Beloved '90s Sitcom
Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.
Squid Game Nabs Historic Victories at 2022 Emmys
Squid Game made history tonight when it took home awards across multiple categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Last week, Lee You-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys, kicking things off for the hit Netflix original. The South Korean drama started this evening on a high note, having already made a name for itself as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama.
‘Better Call Saul’ fans furious over Emmys snub after 46 nominations
Better Call Saul fans have vented their frustration after the series was snubbed again at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. The Breaking Bad spin-off has received 46 Emmy nominations in total since the show began in 2015, including seven this year, but hasn’t won a single one across six seasons.
2022 Emmy Awards: Which races to watch on television's biggest night of the year
The 74th Emmy Awards will announce its next round of winners in Los Angeles on Monday, capping an exciting year in television. Hosted by "Saturday Night Live" comedian Kenan Thompson and resuming business in its usual locale after two years of pandemic-era adjustments, the upcoming ceremony is set to broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater.
Succession and Ted Lasso lose out to surprise HBO Max show at 2022 Emmys
An unexpected HBO Max show has just been crowned the biggest winner at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The White Lotus, a comedy-drama anthology series that debuted on HBO Max in July 2021, has stolen the headlines with its surprising five gong haul at the 2022 awards ceremony. Fan favorite shows, such as Ted Lasso and Succession, were expected to be the biggest winners on the night. Despite their 20-plus award nominations, though, the pair were beaten by The White Lotus' quintet of gongs – Ted Lasso securing four and Succession earning three by comparison.
