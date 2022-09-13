ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Brewers' bullpen game started with an injury but ended with an important victory over the division-leading Cardinals

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MajPT_0huB72AG00

ST. LOUIS – The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen was mostly empty by the time the final touches were put on a 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, but the arms that inhabited it at some point Tuesday night were worthy of with praise for their efforts.

As far as scheduled bullpen games go for teams, things couldn’t have started much worse for the Brewers. They also couldn’t have ended much better, all things considered.

Eight pitchers were called upon by manager Craig Counsell to record 27 outs for Milwaukee and the final 23 of those came without allowing a run.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

The first pitcher to take the mound was Matt Bush, who exited with right groin discomfort after facing only three hitters, two of whom reached base. By the time the inning was over, the Cardinals had erased an early Brewers lead and were ahead, 3-2.

After the Brewers reclaimed the lead in the second on a run-scoring single by Willy Adames and RBI fielder’s choice, Tommy Edman tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI single off Luis Perdomo.

That was the last run the Cardinals would score, however, as Perdomo, Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner, Justin Topa, Taylor Rogers and Brent Suter combined to throw 7⅔ scoreless innings.

The Brewers took a 6-4 lead on Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer in the fifth.

Milwaukee tagged Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery for six runs over five innings. The lefty had allowed just seven runs over seven starts since being traded to St. Louis.

A pair of insurance runs helped the Brewers avoid having to use Devin Williams in the ninth, instead going to Suter for the final three outs.

MLB playoff race: How close are the Brewers to a wild card spot? Let's take a closer look at Milwaukee in the National League standings

Brewers top prospect: Jackson Chourio is moving up to Double-A, his fourth promotion of the 2022 season

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Brewers' bullpen game started with an injury but ended with an important victory over the division-leading Cardinals

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Brad Boxberger
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy