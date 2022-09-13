The Brewers' bullpen game started with an injury but ended with an important victory over the division-leading Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen was mostly empty by the time the final touches were put on a 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, but the arms that inhabited it at some point Tuesday night were worthy of with praise for their efforts.

As far as scheduled bullpen games go for teams, things couldn’t have started much worse for the Brewers. They also couldn’t have ended much better, all things considered.

Eight pitchers were called upon by manager Craig Counsell to record 27 outs for Milwaukee and the final 23 of those came without allowing a run.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

The first pitcher to take the mound was Matt Bush, who exited with right groin discomfort after facing only three hitters, two of whom reached base. By the time the inning was over, the Cardinals had erased an early Brewers lead and were ahead, 3-2.

After the Brewers reclaimed the lead in the second on a run-scoring single by Willy Adames and RBI fielder’s choice, Tommy Edman tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI single off Luis Perdomo.

That was the last run the Cardinals would score, however, as Perdomo, Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner, Justin Topa, Taylor Rogers and Brent Suter combined to throw 7⅔ scoreless innings.

The Brewers took a 6-4 lead on Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer in the fifth.

Milwaukee tagged Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery for six runs over five innings. The lefty had allowed just seven runs over seven starts since being traded to St. Louis.

A pair of insurance runs helped the Brewers avoid having to use Devin Williams in the ninth, instead going to Suter for the final three outs.

