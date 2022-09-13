ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brothers Big Sisters to host inaugural breakfast

By Courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville
 3 days ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Clarksville will be hosting a breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Austin Peay State University's Morgan University Center.

The event is a first for the agency and will benefit BBBS and its mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships. The mentoring nonprofit pairs youth facing adversity with adults who ignite their potential and show them how to achieve more in life.

The breakfast aims to highlight the achievements of the children involved in the program and to celebrate their mentors.

“Being a kid is sometimes frustrating, confusing and difficult, having a mentor, provides youth with a friend to talk to, learn from and rely on so they may overcome adversity and build resilience,” Chris Buerck Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville said. “Community support through fundraisers like this new breakfast is critical to our success in defending the potential of youth in Clarksville.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters exists because of generous donations from the community. The agency is asking community members, small businesses and organizations to sponsor a table for the event.

During the program attendees will have an opportunity to contribute funds to assist the nonprofit as it continues to provide needed support to kids in the community. The proceeds will benefit current community and school-based programs and youth waiting to be matched to a mentor.

If you would like to sponsor a table, register, or learn more about the event, visit www.bbbsclarksville.org/Breakfast or call (931) 647-1418.

