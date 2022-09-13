ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline is noon Wednesday to file petition for City Court judge

By Bill Dries
 3 days ago

The ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Memphis will be almost complete with the noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, filing deadline for the special election for Memphis City Court Judge Division 2.

Through Tuesday afternoon, 10 potential candidates had pulled qualifying petitions and six had filed.

Mayor Jim Strickland appointed former City Court Judge Carolyn Watkins to fill the vacancy left when Judge Tarik Sugarmon resigned last month to become Juvenile Court Judge this month.

Watkins, who lost her bid on the August ballot to continue serving in Division 1 of City Court, serves until the winner of the Nov. 8 special election is certified.

She is among those who have filed their qualifying petitions.

The other filed contenders are:

  • Attorney Latonya Burrow
  • Environmental Court referee John Cameron
  • Attorney Varonica Cooper
  • Senior Assistant City Attorney Lynnette Hall-Lewis
  • Attorney William Larsha

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 ballot is Oct. 11.

Early voting is Oct. 19-Nov. 3.

The ballot also features state and federal general elections as well as municipal elections in five of the six suburban towns and cities, excluding Arlington, which held municipal elections in August.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Municipal Elections#General Elections#Early Voting#City Attorney#Memphis City Court#Juvenile Court
