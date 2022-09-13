Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
opb.org
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail
Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death in rural Clark County
A man was found dead inside of a tent that had a suspected improvised explosive device around its perimeter in a rural part of North Clark County on Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call east of Chelatchie Prairie off of Forest Road 54 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, stated a news release.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police make arrest in arson investigation
Suspect accused of setting a fire near the garage of the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. A man accused in the arson investigation of two incidents has been arrested by the Vancouver Police Department. On Wednesday (Sept. 14) at approximately 12:03 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a business (El...
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
nbcrightnow.com
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Finger, Stealing Phone and Car in Pe Ell
A man accused of breaking a woman’s finger while trying to steal her cellphone in Pe Ell on Monday is facing felony robbery, assault and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Brandon S. Salice, 38, of Winlock, had reportedly been staying with the alleged victim for several days...
kptv.com
Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
ClarkCountyToday
Closure of intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue to begin Sept. 26
VANCOUVER – The intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue will be closed beginning Mon., Sept. 26. The closure is expected to last at least 20 days but may be extended as needed. Exact start and end dates of the closure are weather dependent. Drivers will be...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver
A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.
opb.org
Vancouver mayor believes arson at her home linked with burglary less than a day prior
Less than a day before someone reportedly started a fire at the home of Vancouver’s mayor, a burglar allegedly broke in and pilfered belongings, the mayor said in an interview. Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle told OPB on Tuesday she believed the two cases, which likely occurred within 24 hours, are...
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds
Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
ClarkCountyToday
Public Health encourages residents to take action during Septic Smart Week
Several financial assistance programs are currently available to help property owners in Clark County pay for inspections, maintenance, and repair or replacement of their systems. VANCOUVER – In advance of Septic Smart Week (Sept. 19-23), Clark County Public Health wants to remind onsite sewage system owners to take action to...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Clark County Sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds responds to claim that he is leaning toward a ‘Constitutional sheriff movement’
Reynolds shares his belief that a sheriff ‘has no duties to governmental agencies or political influence, but solely to the people’. Last weekend, in a published report, writer Ann Donnelly claimed that I, Rey Reynolds, Clark County Sheriff candidate, am leaning toward a “Constitutional sheriff movement.” It’s disturbing that Miss Donnelly would unashamedly say these things to smear my name and defile my stance.
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal School District investigates school bus incident
The Washougal School District is investigating a bus incident that allegedly caused injuries to several students earlier this month. In a news release, the district states that one of its Gause Elementary School bus drivers slowed down “abruptly in response to possible student behavior concerns” on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1.
