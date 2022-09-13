ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail

Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death in rural Clark County

A man was found dead inside of a tent that had a suspected improvised explosive device around its perimeter in a rural part of North Clark County on Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call east of Chelatchie Prairie off of Forest Road 54 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, stated a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police make arrest in arson investigation

Suspect accused of setting a fire near the garage of the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. A man accused in the arson investigation of two incidents has been arrested by the Vancouver Police Department. On Wednesday (Sept. 14) at approximately 12:03 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a business (El...
VANCOUVER, WA
Clark County, WA
Clark County, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
WALLA WALLA, WA
kptv.com

Police reports show retail crime nearly double in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Reports of retail crime in Vancouver have nearly doubled in the last year, according to police. Department data shows officers took nearly twice as many shoplifting reports so far this year, compared to 2021. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp recently told FOX 12 that thieves are...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds

Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
MOLALLA, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Public Health encourages residents to take action during Septic Smart Week

Several financial assistance programs are currently available to help property owners in Clark County pay for inspections, maintenance, and repair or replacement of their systems. VANCOUVER – In advance of Septic Smart Week (Sept. 19-23), Clark County Public Health wants to remind onsite sewage system owners to take action to...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Clark County Sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds responds to claim that he is leaning toward a ‘Constitutional sheriff movement’

Reynolds shares his belief that a sheriff ‘has no duties to governmental agencies or political influence, but solely to the people’. Last weekend, in a published report, writer Ann Donnelly claimed that I, Rey Reynolds, Clark County Sheriff candidate, am leaning toward a “Constitutional sheriff movement.” It’s disturbing that Miss Donnelly would unashamedly say these things to smear my name and defile my stance.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal School District investigates school bus incident

The Washougal School District is investigating a bus incident that allegedly caused injuries to several students earlier this month. In a news release, the district states that one of its Gause Elementary School bus drivers slowed down “abruptly in response to possible student behavior concerns” on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1.
WASHOUGAL, WA

