ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Fundraiser knocks it out of the park for dyslexia: Fitchburg family’s backyard baseball diamond helped raise $20,000 for Verona school's first year of operations

By Neal Patten Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
MADISON, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fitchburg, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Georgia State
City
Verona, WI
Fitchburg, WI
Health
Verona, WI
Education
City
Fitchburg, WI
Verona, WI
Society
captimes.com

253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MMSD teachers, parents raising concern about meals served

A little girl fighting a rare form of lung cancer made a lemonade stand to help others. A Madison nonprofit founder will be honored at the White House this week for his efforts to fight hate and create unity. Bivalent boosters: Who’s eligible and where can you get the latest...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Baseball Diamond#Elementary School#Baseball Field#Dyslexia#Charity#Feller School#K 3
nbc15.com

Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Grove High School canceled classes and some activities Friday to offer students and staff an opportunity to mourn an art teacher and tennis coach who died after collapsing during a tennis match the night before. According to a statement from the district, Charles Pyng was...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Meet the Pet of the Week: Sheldon

This week’s pet of the week is Sheldon, a short-haired pointer who was found as a stray in Monona. He likes to play fetch, go for walks and eat treats. Introductions to other dogs should happen slowly, and sometimes new places and people can be intimidating for him. COPYRIGHT...
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday

NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
veronapress.com

Auditions for Elf the Musical set for Sept. 29-30: Registration due by Sept. 26

Based on the hit 2003 Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf the Musical” is the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The boy is raised as an elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy