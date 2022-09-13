ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off

Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Health
my40.tv

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Western North Carolina#Mobile#Naloxone#Drugs#Bchhs#Wncap
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
iheart.com

Man Sentenced in Gun Stor Break-in, HCA Wants AVL/BC Suit Dismissed

(Asheville, NC) -- HCA Healthcare is trying to have a lawsuit dismissed. Asheville and Buncombe County are part of a suit which claims the system has monopolized healthcare in western North Carolina. HCA filed a motion this week to toss the case, calling the allegations baseless. Mission Hospital is run by the healthcare system.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

West Henderson alum earns 1st Grow Our Own scholarship

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first scholarship has been given out from the Grow Our Own Educational Assistance Fund in Henderson County, and Trent Strickland, a 2022 graduate of West Henderson High School, is the first recipient. Upon hearing the news that he had been awarded the first ever...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
SHELBY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy