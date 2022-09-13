Read full article on original website
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off
Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce the Reparations Commission Retreat
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday’s schedule breaks Commission members into smaller groups to facilitate discussion to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members as they continue to move forward as a working body. Saturday,...
my40.tv
Now online: Asheville seeks public's input in repurposing former Vance Monument area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville officially kicked off the Pack Square Visioning Project on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as it works to repurpose the former Vance Monument area. The city has opened an engagement hub on its website HERE, where people can give input online about...
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
my40.tv
Here's how to comment, ask questions about plans for N.C. 9 improvements in Polk County
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans a drop-in session about an upcoming project to improve safety conditions and access to Polk Central Elementary School along a stretch of N.C. 9. The project will add a turn lane to improve access at the school and...
my40.tv
Community input meetings on new Duke Energy substation rescheduled, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville said Friday, Sept. 16 it plans to reschedule community input meetings regarding a new Duke Energy substation for November or December. As News 13 has reported, plans to replace the one behind Harrah's Cherokee Center have drawn strong opposition. MEETINGS REGARDING...
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
my40.tv
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
my40.tv
Scam Alert: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the public. An ongoing scam involves callers identifying themselves as employees at the sheriff's office. The number calling individuals is (828) 630-8301. Officials say if you receive a call, do not engage and do...
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
my40.tv
With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
iheart.com
Man Sentenced in Gun Stor Break-in, HCA Wants AVL/BC Suit Dismissed
(Asheville, NC) -- HCA Healthcare is trying to have a lawsuit dismissed. Asheville and Buncombe County are part of a suit which claims the system has monopolized healthcare in western North Carolina. HCA filed a motion this week to toss the case, calling the allegations baseless. Mission Hospital is run by the healthcare system.
my40.tv
NC Mountain State Fair caps successful year with unlimited rides this weekend
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Mountain State Fair will wrap up this Sunday, Sept. 18, at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. So far, fair officials say attendance has already exceeded last year’s -- even despite a rainout last Saturday, which is typically one of the fair's busiest days.
my40.tv
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
my40.tv
West Henderson alum earns 1st Grow Our Own scholarship
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first scholarship has been given out from the Grow Our Own Educational Assistance Fund in Henderson County, and Trent Strickland, a 2022 graduate of West Henderson High School, is the first recipient. Upon hearing the news that he had been awarded the first ever...
my40.tv
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
my40.tv
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had been frequented by the homeless. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they have with...
