These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life
Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
Caring & Sharing Diaper Drive ongoing in Santa Rosa Beach
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Caring & Sharing of South Walton is currently hosting its inaugural Diaper Drive sponsored by Specialty Roofers. It's taking place now until Sept. 30. "Help us reach our goal of collecting six month's worth of diapers for our community in celebration of National Diaper Need...
Pensacola contractor allegedly took money for Hurricane Sally repairs, didn't do the work
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two years ago, Hurricane Sally devastated parts of Northwest Florida. Thousands of homes were damaged. For some, that damage remains. The Hozey family lived in a home for less than 4 months after buying it in 2020. Then came Hurricane Sally -- and then a dishonest contractor.
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
Brewton Police looking for missing woman
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving woman outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee whose actions stopped a man from attempting to carjack a woman's car in the restaurant's parking lot Wednesday is being honored as a hero. Mykel Gordon was presented a special coin and an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Community Service...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
NOW OPEN: Pink Coyote Dessert serving homemade ice cream and baked goods in Destin
Imagine taking ice cream to the next level using handcrafted recipes, locally-sourced ingredients, and homemade mix-ins. That is exactly what Tarra Wixom Destin did when she and her husband, Parker, created Pink Coyote Dessert Company, an ice cream and sweets shop in Destin, Florida. Pink Coyote is located where Dewey’s...
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking
Has anyone else been enjoying the slightly cooler mornings we have had this week? As I’m typing this, it’s 66 outside with a high of 88 expected today. Let’s get to the news you need to know this morning…. SCHOOL. FWBHS student charged with threatening to kill...
Woman becomes ‘Florida’s newest millionaire’ after winning $1M from Walmart lottery ticket
A 61-year-old woman became "Florida's newest millionaire" after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Police investigating theft at Dillard's in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a theft incident at Dillard's in Pensacola. Pensacola Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store in Cordova Mall when two males walked in to the sunglasses area and began taking items. According to police, the two males were able to...
Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
