Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
Current Publishing
City officials in Fishers are considering a possible increase in its food and beverage tax
The City of Fishers’ food and beverage tax could rise from 8 percent to 9 percent if a proposal is passed by the Fishers City Council following a public hearing in October. The tax would go toward funding a newly announced event center that would be part of the larger Fishers District development, according to Mayor Scott Fadness.
Property tax relief program promises $100 or more to most Marion County homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined city leaders Thursday to sign property tax relief for Marion County homeowners. The proposal was approved unanimously by the full City-County Council Monday night. “Today, the City of Indianapolis provides a measure of relief targeted primarily at the homeowners facing challenges around...
cbs4indy.com
Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indy DPW attracts new employees with up to $2K sign-on bonuses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is attracting new employees by offering thousands of dollars in bonuses. Indy DPW announced Wednesday the creation of their sign-on bonus and referral bonus programs. The programs aim to attract and retain workers within Indy DPW's AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) union positions.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
Report outlines how hard it is to find affordable rentals in Indianapolis
The rental market is tough for people trying to find affordable housing in Indianapolis. A new report from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana finds, on average, Marion County renters are paying $200 to $300 more per month since the pandemic started. FHCCI Executive Director Amy Nelson said a...
readthereporter.com
Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Indy Fuel plans move to Fishers as part of $550M expansion to Fishers District; 8,500 seat event center in the works
FISHERS, Ind. — A $550 million dollar expansion will make Fishers the new home of the Indy Fuel as a new 8,500-seat event center is being planned in the Fishers District. The city of Fishers says the development will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets southeast of IKEA.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Current Publishing
Bicentennial Commission seeks hosts for traveling exhibit
The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission is seeking hosts next year for its upcoming travel exhibit. The commission, which serves as the governing body of the Bicentennial Celebration, said that businesses, nonprofits, schools, libraries, retirement communities and any organization with indoor space capable of housing the exhibit are eligible to host. There is no charge to be a host, according to the commission.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Construction begins on pet food company’s Rushville plant
Missouri-based Diamond Pet Foods has broken ground on a nearly $260 million manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the 700,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to increase its output to clients throughout the Midwest. The company plans to create up to 170 jobs by the end of 2024 as a result of the investment.
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
wfyi.org
Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court
Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well. At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.
IPS unveils plan to close 7 schools, reconfigure 39 others
Seven schools will close or merge and 39 others will change the grades they serve in an extensive shake-up of Indianapolis Public Schools unveiled to much anticipation during the superintendent’s annual State of the District address on Tuesday night.The plan, which still must be approved by the school board sometime in late fall, overhauls a district struggling to compete for students with its charter schools and neighboring township districts. The initiative...
Health inspection at Greenwood hotel amid concerns
The Johnson County Health Department, Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood Fire Department, and the Greenwood Mayor conducted a multi-agency inspection effort Wednesday morning at the Red Carpet Inn
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
IPS grad is hopeful plans to close schools will help students in the long-run
37 years after graduating, Boyd attended the 2022 IPS State of The District speech, at her alma mater, hopeful the district will give students the experience she had at Arlington High School.
Comments / 0