Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO