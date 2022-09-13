ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

click orlando

WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

How to stay vigilant during hurricane season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County launches interactive transportation dashboard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials have launched an online dashboard showcasing all of their transportation tax plans if the penny sales tax proposal passes in November. This comes less than two months before voters head to the polls. The tool is meant to highlight the different kinds...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million

Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
VERO BEACH, FL
allears.net

Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms

When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever

BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?

Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
VERO BEACH, FL

