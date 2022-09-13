When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!

