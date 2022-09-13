Read full article on original website
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
WESH
How to stay vigilant during hurricane season
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
click orlando
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
click orlando
People on Merritt Island report flooding after several inches of rain
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County says its drainage system is moving 85,000 gallons of water every minute after 7 or 8 inches of rain flooded neighborhoods Wednesday. Public works said that amount of rain is close to what the county saw during hurricanes in the past. [TRENDING: Here’s...
WESH
Orange County launches interactive transportation dashboard
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials have launched an online dashboard showcasing all of their transportation tax plans if the penny sales tax proposal passes in November. This comes less than two months before voters head to the polls. The tool is meant to highlight the different kinds...
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
veronews.com
Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million
Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
allears.net
Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms
When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Q’s Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen in Cocoa Beach Offers Delicious Cluster Bite Specials for Only $15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Q’s Crackin’ Crab & Seafood Kitchen, located at 5240 North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach, is an independently owned and operated restaurant that provides flavorful, soulful delicious seafood, which started with the chefs serving their family and friends. Starting every Wednesday, get one...
Orlando Health to close and redevelop this hospital campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando Health plans to close and redevelop South Seminole Hospital in Longwood. The nonprofit health system — with over $8 billion in assets and $4.6...
WESH
FDOT planning to add more parking, crosswalks to Ivanhoe Village in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the past decade, Ivanhoe Village in Orlando has seen a surge in new residents and visitors. While shop owners welcome the business, they are also feeling the impact of congestion. “A lot of people come by really fast, the motorcycles and the cars. It’s like...
veronews.com
Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?
Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: SpaceX Pushes Back Rocket Launch Wednesday Night from Cape Canaveral Due to Inclement Weather
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – SpaceX announced they are standing down for Wednesday night’s Falcon 9 launch of 34 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after inclement weather pushed back the launch Wednesday night. A new instantaneous launch window is set for...
Port Orange-Based Coffee Shop Expands to Third Location
The location should open sometime in 2023
click orlando
High school golf teams get fresh look thanks to Brevard business
MELBOURNE, Fla. – High school golf players in Brevard County will be hitting the links with a little more school pride this season. They’ll be playing with new bags thanks to one small business and an owner who wanted to give back. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage...
Tonight: SpaceX to make 2nd attempt at launching Falcon 9 rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening. The company plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m. Another...
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
