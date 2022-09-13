ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Amtrak's SW Chief resumes service Friday across Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amtrak Service continues to move forward again after the potential strike by freight railroad workers was averted. According to Marc Magliari of Amtrak, the Southwest Chief will begin running its full schedule again on Friday. That means the first westbound train for Hutchinson will be Saturday morning and the first eastbound train will be on Sunday.
Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends

HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KSHSAA multiplier headed to Statehouse

TOPEKA — The state championship dominance of schools like Bishop Miege is now an issue for the Kansas Legislature. The Kansas State Board of Education passed the multiplier proposal on to legislators by a 6-4 vote Wednesday morning. Board members Porter, Waugh, Mah, Jones, Haas and Clifford voted for the proposal. Members Arnold, Dombrosky, Horst and McNiece voted against it.
Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids

TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
Kansas Supreme Court decision could shape foster care custody rights

TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
