HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amtrak Service continues to move forward again after the potential strike by freight railroad workers was averted. According to Marc Magliari of Amtrak, the Southwest Chief will begin running its full schedule again on Friday. That means the first westbound train for Hutchinson will be Saturday morning and the first eastbound train will be on Sunday.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After the first weeks of the school year that saw several students in USD 259-Wichita taken into custody for allegedly having a gun at school, the school board on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the funds, over $1 million dollars, to purchase automatic screening devices for the district's high schools.
TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
TOPEKA — The state championship dominance of schools like Bishop Miege is now an issue for the Kansas Legislature. The Kansas State Board of Education passed the multiplier proposal on to legislators by a 6-4 vote Wednesday morning. Board members Porter, Waugh, Mah, Jones, Haas and Clifford voted for the proposal. Members Arnold, Dombrosky, Horst and McNiece voted against it.
TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
TOPEKA — A woman lost her appeal to wrestle custody of her grandchild from the Kansas foster care system when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled against her on Friday. A 4-month-old, called N.E. in court documents, was placed into foster care. The baby’s grandmother wanted custody, but a lower court gave the child to a foster family, who ultimately adopted the child.
The Rock Creek Mustangs (1-1) and Riley County Falcons (0-2) will enter week three of the 2022 season under different pretenses but should give the residents of the Manhattan area a good game on Friday night. The Mustangs, ranked #5 in Class 3A, spent weeks one and two battling the...
