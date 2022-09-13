Cuyahoga County Council approves $40 million to renovate Global Center for Health Innovation

Read full article on original website
Middleburg Heights secures wetland credits for detention basins project
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Abram Creek detention basins construction project has received a boost. City officials announced at the Sept. 12 Streets Committee meeting that after a lengthy administrative process, wetland mitigation credits have been purchased. When cities need to displace existing wetlands, they are required by the Ohio...
Cuyahoga County Council approves nearly $12 million in ARPA spending on addiction center, lakefront park, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council has approved $11.8 million in COVID-19 stimulus spending on 19 projects throughout the county. The 19 projects, approved separately and unanimously during a Tuesday council meeting, include an addiction treatment center for women, a lakefront park, an animal shelter/recycling center in Lakewood, a police shooting range and more.
Berea considers extending purchase agreement expiration date for townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – A planned unit development proposed for the north end of Berea remains on hold while potential infrastructure and storm water management concerns raised by residents are addressed. As a result, Berea City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting heard the first of three public readings of...
Dan Hostetler retiring after three decades at Medina County visitors bureau
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County commissioners took a giant leap into unknown territory three decades ago when they instituted a hotel bed tax to fund a Convention and Visitors Bureau. That step led to 31 years of successfully marketing Visit Medina County, featuring the people and places of interest...
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
As vacant grocery property is sold, Dave’s Collinwood customers give feedback on shuttle service
Until recently, residents of Euclid Beach Apartments and other nearby complexes lived just blocks from grocery shopping – and for those without cars, it was often a manageable walk or mobility scooter ride. Opened in 1988, the Dave’s Markets location had served Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood and other nearby neighborhoods for 34 years. That all came to an end, however, on April 30, when the grocery store shut its doors for good. Store officials cited numerous reasons for the closure of the Collinwood location – all relating to lower revenues – while some members of the public questioned the reasons officially given by the company.
Richmond Heights council approves Meijer plans, looks forward to completion of Flexjet headquarters
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s meeting Tuesday (Sept. 13) included much talk of buildings to come, including the planned new Meijer store at Belle Oaks Marketplace and the space-age Flexjet headquarters now under construction off Curtiss Wright Parkway at the Cuyahoga County Airport. As expected, council gave approval,...
Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county. The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase...
Cleveland Metroparks seeks property tax increase for East Side green space, zoo expansion
The Cleveland Metroparks is asking voters for a tax increase this November to fund an expansion at the zoo and investments in green space on the city’s East Side. The 10-year levy will appear as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots and Issue 10 in Hinckley Township. Unlike renewals, levy replacements consider the increase in a home’s value since the last new levy passed.
Cuyahoga, most of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showing COVID-19 spread across the nation. For the second week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were classified...
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
Brook Park, Middleburg Heights back Ohio robocalls lawsuit
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in July aimed at 22 defendants whose companies allegedly schemed to bombard Ohioans with unwanted robocalls. Brook Park and Middleburg Heights city officials recently passed resolutions in support of Yost’s efforts. Brook Park City Council discussed its...
St. Vincent medical center to close inpatient care: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland’s healthcare landscape is changing. University Hospitals ended inpatient care, surgeries and emergency services at UH Bedford and UH Richmond hospitals in August. Now St. Vincent, near downtown, is halting its inpatient care after more than 150 years.
Beachwood police set up safe exchange zone for internet purchases; department receives state wellness grant
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood police have set up a safe zone at which online purchases can safely be exchanged. Residents can now transfer goods that were made through online purchases in the new Internet Exchange Zone, a safe area designated for in-person contact in the police department’s parking lot, 2700 Richmond Road. The zone is made up of two marked parking spots and is monitored 24 hours per day, seven days per week by city-owned surveillance equipment.
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Following Roe reversal, Cuyahoga County approves using stimulus funds to pay for out-of-state abortion travel
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has approved spending a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward funding travel costs and hotel rooms for residents seeking out-of-state abortions. The travel costs are part of a $475,000, bid-exempt contract approved Monday by Cuyahoga County Board of Control with the Center...
Maureen Clancy for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 8 term: endorsement editorial
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy is rightly proud of her more than 27 years of public service, first as an assistant county prosecutor for 16 years, and since 2011, as a Common Pleas General Division judge who is far from the lock-em-up-and-throw-away-the-key type judge that some stereotype ex-prosecutors to be.
Joan Synenberg for Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court, Jan. 12 term: endorsement editorial
Should you ever be unlucky enough to find yourself in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom as a defendant, the judge you would want before you is Joan Synenberg, who is standing for re-election Nov. 8 with 16 years on the bench behind her. Not because she is a pushover...
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings
Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.
