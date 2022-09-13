Cuyahoga County Council approves $40 million to renovate Global Center for Health Innovation

Until recently, residents of Euclid Beach Apartments and other nearby complexes lived just blocks from grocery shopping – and for those without cars, it was often a manageable walk or mobility scooter ride. Opened in 1988, the Dave’s Markets location had served Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood and other nearby neighborhoods for 34 years. That all came to an end, however, on April 30, when the grocery store shut its doors for good. Store officials cited numerous reasons for the closure of the Collinwood location – all relating to lower revenues – while some members of the public questioned the reasons officially given by the company.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO