Josh Manson
3d ago
I walk through these fields all the time, not this one normally, but all the nearby fields. Can anyone guess how many lighters are scattered randomly in any of these fields? I can’t really see the lighter in the picture, my phone won’t let me rescale the image, but the fact that a lighter was found in the field seems strange to me. Only one? I would expect you guys to find at least 46 out there. Actually, I would expect to find at least 32 just between the road and the field. Maybe a road flare too. All this to say that I don’t really believe the kids in the area would be out there trying to torch a field. Kids these days are afraid of going out into the fields.
Reply(1)
2
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 16th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The Bolt Creek Fire west of Stevens Pass will keep Highway 2 closed down at least through this weekend. It’s a 68-month prison sentence for the burglar who hid from authorities inside a residential shed in Wenatchee. And a Beebe Bridge highway accident on Thursday sends one Orondo man to the hospital.
ifiberone.com
Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata
EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake suspect found in bathroom stall
Moses Lake police officers, Grant County sheriff’s deputies, a K9 and drones searched unsuccessfully Tuesday afternoon for a wanted felon in Moses Lake. They finally found him Wednesday evening in a bathroom stall. The Moses Lake Police Department had been seeking 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar on outstanding warrants for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee volleyball improves to 5-0 with win over Sunnyside
In prep volleyball last night, Wenatchee improved to 5-and-oh with a 3-game shutout of Sunnyside. Moses Lake edged Eastmont 3-games-to-1. Chelan swept Ellensburg. Quincy narrowly defeated Naches Valley 3-games-to-2. Entiat swept Wilson Creek. Liberty Bell shut out Oroville. And Moses Lake Christian took out Waterville-Mansfield in 3-games. There’s one volleyball...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
ncwlife.com
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot
WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Monday night shooting in Moses Lake reportedly stole gun from his mother's home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police. Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery,...
ncwlife.com
Cashmere tops Quincy in first CTL soccer match of season
Taking a look at the Les Schwab Prep Girls Soccer Scoreboard from last night, Chelan and Brewster played to a 1-all tie. Cashmere shut out Quincy 4-nil. East Valley cruised past Cascade 6-2. Omak blasted Pateros 6-1. Selah shut down Ephrata 5-1. And Tonasket blanked Kettle Falls 7-nil. Tomorrow’s action...
ifiberone.com
OIC of Washington offering help with heating bills, rent for Grant and Adams County residents
MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent. Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
kpq.com
Home Depot Employee Accused of Groping Woman
A Home Depot employee was arrested for allegedly groping a janitorial worker and stealing her phone while working Saturday. 22-year-old suspect Erik Alvarado Reyes has been charged with fourth degree assault with sexual motivation and first degree theft. Around 6:40 a.m. the woman was starting to clean one of the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee looks to snap a 6-game skid at Eastmont in Bridge of Sportsmanship
The cross-river rivalry is renewed tonight when Eastmont hosts Wenatchee in Big-9 Football. The game was renamed the “Bridge of Sportsmanship” in 2006. Since then, Wenatchee leads the series 10-7 but Eastmont has won the last six straight. Wildcat coach Michael Don says they don’t think about those things anymore…
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
qvpr.com
Quincy man wins two awards at FCAD car show
A local man took home two awards, both for his Harley-Davidson 1995 Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle, from the Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Car Show on Saturday. Benito Trujillo Jr., of Quincy, won two plaques: Best in Class in the Motorcycle and ATV category, and the People’s Choice Award. A number...
kpq.com
Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week
Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend. Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke...
