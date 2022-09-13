ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 2

Related
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SC man convicted in the 2021 Palm Sunday death of Mary Ann Elvington

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina has been convicted in the court of law in regards to the 2021 death of Mary Ann Elvington. According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, Dominique Devonah Brand, 30, of Marion entered the house of Mary Ann Elvington in Nichols on Sunday, March 28th, […]
NICHOLS, SC
WBTW News13

Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
MARION, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Hearing in Baby Boy Horry case to be held Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A hearing in the Baby Boy Horry case will be held Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch, according to the solicitor’s office. The solicitor’s office said no addition details are available. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The Florence Police Dept#Departme
columbuscountynews.com

Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal

Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wpde.com

Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
MARION, SC
WMBF

Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man on trial in the kidnapping and shooting death of a Horry County grandmother learned his fate Wednesday morning. A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder. Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew. The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy