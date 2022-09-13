Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
SC man convicted in the 2021 Palm Sunday death of Mary Ann Elvington
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina has been convicted in the court of law in regards to the 2021 death of Mary Ann Elvington. According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, Dominique Devonah Brand, 30, of Marion entered the house of Mary Ann Elvington in Nichols on Sunday, March 28th, […]
wpde.com
How police are honoring fallen Lake City officer with something close to the heart
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The police officers of Lake City will wear bands across their badges for a week beginning Sept. 17, in remembrance of Lt. John Stewart who was killed on duty one year ago, according to a release from the city. Stewart, originally from Passaic, N.J.,...
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
Lake City police will honor officer one year after he died during pursuit
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police will honor Lt. John Stewart one year after he was killed in a crash during a pursuit one year ago, according to the city. Police officers with the Lake City Police Department will wear bands across their badges for one week beginning Saturday, the one-year anniversary of […]
Florence County deputy no longer employed after recorded incident uploaded to YouTube
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy is no longer employed after a recorded incident was uploaded to YouTube, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Deputies became aware of an incident Monday after a written complaint was filed by a person who was arrested by Sgt. Paul Morrison, Joye said. Deputies opened […]
‘I am sorry’: Woman charged in Baby Boy Horry case enters guilty plea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in a case that’s become known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case entered a guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday. Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea ahead of her trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 10. […]
Hearing in Baby Boy Horry case to be held Thursday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A hearing in the Baby Boy Horry case will be held Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch, according to the solicitor’s office. The solicitor’s office said no addition details are available. […]
columbuscountynews.com
Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal
Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
Dominique Brand guilty on all counts in death of 80-year-old Nichols woman
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal judge Wednesday morning found Dominique Brand guilty on all counts in the killing of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington in March 2021. Brand, 29, will be sentenced at a later date after being convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and using or carrying a firearm […]
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
wpde.com
Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
WMBF
Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man on trial in the kidnapping and shooting death of a Horry County grandmother learned his fate Wednesday morning. A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
wpde.com
"Peace, that's all he was": Family of murdered 17-year-old seeks accountability
A judge made no final decision Thursday on whether to grant or deny bond to two of the three men accused of killing a 17-year-old teen earlier this year. But the victim's family seeks accountability. Back in July, 17-year-old Justice Rutherford was shot and killed while driving along Highway 1...
FOX Carolina
Woman pleads guilty in death of SC newborn ‘Baby Boy Horry’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hearing was held Thursday afternoon for a woman charged in the death of a newborn baby in 2008. The baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry” was found off Highway 544 in Horry County. Jennifer Sahr was charged with homicide...
WECT
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder. Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew. The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
