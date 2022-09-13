Joshua Palmer waiver wire Week 2: Has Keenan Allen’s injury opened the door for a breakout performance?

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers rib injury in loss to Kansas City Chiefs, undergoes X-rays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Twenty minutes after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert exited the locker room with medical staff and walked -- with a look of discomfort on his face -- to the X-ray room. With 5:09 remaining in Thursday night's 27-24 loss,...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Los Angeles Chargers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Chiefs
With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 game scheduled against the Kansas City Chiefs, a lot of eyes will be on a pivotal, early-season AFC West matchup between the division’s two best squads. Ahead of the Chargers-Chiefs game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 2 predictions. Coming off...
Thursday night football injuries: Keenan Allen, Harrison Butker out, Chargers CB JC Jackson questionable
A couple of big names will miss the much-anticipated AFC West match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. The Chargers already ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Donald Parham Jr. with hamstring injuries while the Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker, who suffered an ankle injury. Chargers cornerback J.C Jackson is questionable with an ankle injury after missing Week 1.
Chargers' Justin Herbert undergoes X-rays on midsection
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent X-rays on his midsection following Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is "dealing with something in his abdomen," but he added that the quarterback is "ok" and a lingering issue is unlikely. Herbert will benefit from the extra days off heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the X-ray results should provide a clearer sense of his status moving forward.
Chargers lose Corey Linsley to knee injury vs. Chiefs
The Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to a knee injury during their game against the Chiefs in Week 2. The L.A. Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to start the second half of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Reports came through that Linsley is sitting with a knee injury suffered earlier and is questionable to return, per his designation,
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
Patrick Mahomes Makes His Thoughts On Chiefs Offense Without Tyreek Hill Clear
Through the first two games of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs have done an excellent job of spreading the football around on offense. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed passes to nine different receivers in the team's Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He managed to have an encore performance this Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert day-to-day with fracture to rib cartilage
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage during Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is day-to-day, coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "The CT scan did confirm that," Staley said about Herbert's diagnosis, adding that it was...
