Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes uses NY Jets QB’s name as audible call
A New York Jets signal-caller is the namesake of a Patrick Mahomes audible. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for a battle between two high-powered Super Bowl contenders that promised to be incredibly exciting. The New York Jets found a way...
AthlonSports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
Odell Beckham Jr. went from player in 2021 to fan in 2022. The former NFL star is currently a free agent as he recovers from a significant injury he suffered during the Super Bowl. With all his free time, OBJ is spending it watching as much football that he can.
Ranking the top 10 New York Giants of the Super Bowl era; See where Eli Manning and Lawrence Taylor rank
The New York Giants are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL. They have a total of eight
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2
Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How did NY Jets OT Max Mitchell look in debut? | Film
New York Jets rookie Max Mitchell got the start at right tackle in the season opener. One of the most notable storylines of the New York Jets’ season opener was the messy offensive tackle situation. After injuries to Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, rookie Max Mitchell got the start at right tackle in Week 1. The fourth-round pick from Louisiana was thrown directly into the fire against an aggressive Baltimore Ravens defense.
New York Knicks Land Jordan Poole In Major Trade Scenario
Some people say that money is the root of all evil. Others say that it makes the world go around. One way or another, one thing is clear: a lot of decisions are made with money in mind. The NBA is no exception. With a salary cap and a luxury...
NBA・
Brooklyn Nets Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
Throughout NBA history, there have been very few perfect players – if there’ve been any at all. Many would argue that LeBron James comes closest. Others would suggest that Michael Jordan fits the description. Of course, we’ve just named two players that many consider to be the two best in the history of the sport.
Toronto Raptors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Toronto Raptors were involved in many NBA trade rumors this offseason. While nothing came to fruition regarding those negotiations, it was clear that the Raptors were in the market to make some major upgrades to their roster. After winning 48 games during the 2021-22 campaign and earning the fifth...
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones ended season on a rampage
Could New York Yankees 2022 first-rounder Spencer Jones finish the season matching his Aaron Judge vibes with Aaron Judge production? Turns out, though the dream of a Judge 2.0 may die sometime next season, it will not meet its untimely end until then. In other words, Jones finished what he...
Comments / 0