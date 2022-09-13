Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO