Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
nypressnews.com
2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead
Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting
Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
iheart.com
Arrest Made in State Street Homicide
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed
Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
WHEC TV-10
U.S. Marshals arrest 19-year-old for double shooting on Lexington in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal Task Force on Tuesday. The task force arrested 19-year-old Sergio Ponder on Jefferson Avenue. At the time, he was in possession of a loaded stolen handgun. Police say Ponder was identified as the suspect in a double shooting...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County DA’s Office: Nearly 25% of people arrested for murder in 2022 were parolees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — District Attorney Sandra Doorley released a chart on Friday showing an increase in the percentage of people arrested for murder in Rochester who were parolees. In 2018, 0% of people arrested for murder were on parole at the time. By 2020, that number jumped to 20%....
Dump truck rollover crash on Union St. in Rochester, traffic diverted
The operator of the truck is currently being checked for injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
Teen fugitive arrested, charged with 4 felonies for 2021 double shooting in Rochester
At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, officers responded to the 200 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of two males shot.
iheart.com
RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home
Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound
Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
13 WHAM
Geneva man accused of punching officer
Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man in hospital after shooting near Hudson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near Merrimac Street and Hudson Avenue Wednesday night. Officers found a man,58, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is in critical but stable condition.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Businesses on North Clinton Avenue put out call for help following recent crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Businesses in one area of the city of Rochester are putting out a desperate call for help as the area is facing a severe crime problem. Owner of Convenient Market & Deli, Super Patel, says the troubles become one thing after another as he describes some vandalism.
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
WHEC TV-10
Murder suspect located in Nevada
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.
Comments / 6