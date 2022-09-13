ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

nypressnews.com

2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead

Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
AUBURN, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in State Street Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
CITY News

AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed

Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
iheart.com

RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home

Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound

Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Geneva man accused of punching officer

Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man in hospital after shooting near Hudson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near Merrimac Street and Hudson Avenue Wednesday night. Officers found a man,58, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is in critical but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Murder suspect located in Nevada

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.
ROCHESTER, NY

