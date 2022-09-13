“Buy now, pay later is going to become an essential part of the consumer finance market.”. Martyna Szczepaniak, EMEA head of credit, for PayU, told PYMNTS that the heady ascent of buy now, pay later (BNPL) can be viewed along two dimensions: the way the alternative payment method meets consumers’ needs, as well as the benefits that accrue to the merchants themselves. Along the way, she said, it will deepen inclusion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), especially among younger consumers who don’t have access to traditional financial services products.

