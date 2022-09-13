ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startups, EU Funds Drive Spain’s Digital Transformation Forward

In a PYMNTS study benchmarking the digital engagement levels of 11 countries, Spain performed well compared to its European peers. Of the five European Union countries included in the report, Spain scored highest in the PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy™ Index ranking, with a score of 32 out of a possible 100. The report also found that 93.2% of the population are connected to the internet and 87% own a smartphone.
EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service

Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
Alibaba.com Launches $750K Manifest Grants Program for US SMBs

B2B eCommerce market Alibaba.com has rolled out its second annual small business grants program, a press release said Wednesday (Sept. 14). Called the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program, the $750,000 fund will promote innovation in U.S. small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and boost competition. The grants are in partnership with Hello...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion

Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise

Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
London Open Banking Startup TrueLayer Cuts 10% of Staff

Citing formidable market conditions, London open banking startup TrueLayer — valued at $1 billion last year — is laying off 10% of its staff of approximately 443 employees. “We are now operating in a very different context and more challenging market conditions. TrueLayer, while being in a position...
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform

Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App

Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
Insiders Explain Why Employee Payments Are Ripe for Digital Innovation

-- With a growing portion of consumers interested in using digital technology to handle their financial affairs more effectively, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs are stepping up to meet this demand. One area that is ripe for innovation is the payroll space. Today, a consumer either logs in to their...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools

Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
LianLian Global Offers Full Value Payments Guarantee to China

Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that it is offering the world’s first cross-border payments guarantee to China. The feature was added to the company’s recently-launched international digital wallet, according to a press release. LianLian Global said the new policy offers assurances that payments made to China-based suppliers are delivered to the right bank account every time.
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments

Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers

Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
BNPL Seen as Financial Inclusion Tool Across EMEA

“Buy now, pay later is going to become an essential part of the consumer finance market.”. Martyna Szczepaniak, EMEA head of credit, for PayU, told PYMNTS that the heady ascent of buy now, pay later (BNPL) can be viewed along two dimensions: the way the alternative payment method meets consumers’ needs, as well as the benefits that accrue to the merchants themselves. Along the way, she said, it will deepen inclusion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), especially among younger consumers who don’t have access to traditional financial services products.
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions

Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation

German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
