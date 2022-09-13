Sony just unveiled the best PS5 trailer for God of War Ragnarok yet – I'm speechless

Sony has premiered a new story trailer for God of War Ragnarok that gives fans their best look at the upcoming PlayStation game yet – and it's something special.

Debuted as part of Sony's State of Play event, the epic (and I don't use that word lightly) three-minutes of footage shows the many realms that Kratos and Atreus will be visiting, alongside a number of the ginormous monsters the father and son will be encountering. We also get to see Týr (the Norse God of War) being freed as well as Fenrir, who is destined to kill Odin in the myth, side-by-side with our two protagonists.

It's a blistering trailer that is honestly one of the best I've seen since in a while, reminding me of the same level of quality as in the final Breath of the Wild trailer from January 2017. It then culminates with Kratos and Thor going head-to-head in a clash for the ages. God of War vs God of Thunder, what more could you want?

Check out the awe-inspiring God of War Ragnarok trailer in stunning 4K below:

"As the All-Father moves his pieces to the board, Kratos and Atreus must decide if they will be bound by fate or look beyond what is written and make their own destinies," said Santa Monica Studio lead community manager Grace Orlady (via a PS b log post ).

Additionally, a new God of War Ragnarok limited edition DualSense wireless controller will launch simultaneously with the game. Pre-orders will open on September 27th, 2022. I really shouldn't buy a third controller but I might be tempted by this one.

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to launch on November 9th, 2022, across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. To keep up with all the latest news, trailers and everything else, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub for the latest details.

Nintendo also hosted its own games presentation earlier today, with big reveals such as the GoldenEye 007 coming to Nintendo Switch and a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , the sequel to Breath of the Wild.