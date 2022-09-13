Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Trending drier on Friday afternoon; More Saturday rain chances
While areas in central Nebraska saw a very healthy dose of rainfall on Thursday night, much of that activity broke apart by Friday morning. Nevertheless, spotty morning showers cannot be ruled out in southeast Nebraska. These will be hit-or-miss in nature, and won’t produce much accumulation. By afternoon the...
klkntv.com
Storm chances and plenty warm
Scattered showers and storms are going to be possible through Saturday morning, then we’ll see another chance for storms Saturday night. Then we’ll dry out on Sunday and warm up. In fact, the first half of next week is going to be REALLY warm with high temperatures getting very close to record highs. The next chance for precipitation will come our way Wednesday when a cold front rolls through and cools us off just n time for the beginning of fall.
klkntv.com
Small storm chances for the next few days
Rain overspread much of central Nebraska on Thursday morning. The coverage of that rain was much more widespread than any guidance was projecting. As a result, there appears to be a decent rain chance during the morning hours for areas near the Tri-Cities. A spotty morning shower isn’t totally impossible...
klkntv.com
Heat continues with small storm chances
We should be in the lower 80s this time of year, but the mid-summer feel is going to continue for at least the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the middle 90s through the first half of next week. When the fall season actually begins, it’ll start to feel more like fall around here!
klkntv.com
Clouds arriving on Wednesday; Another very warm day
The 90s returned on Tuesday, and they are by no means going away on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feature mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska. However, we expect high clouds to arrive during the late morning and afternoon hours. This could give the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance.
klkntv.com
Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
klkntv.com
Wildfire near Nebraska’s western border about 28% contained
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Banner County Fire Department said Thursday that crews are making progress to contain the wildfire that began on Tuesday near Nebraska’s border. The fire has spread an additional 38 acres and now covers 3,738 acres in Banner County. “We are estimating containment of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska City gears up for the AppleJack Festival’s 54th celebration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Opening weekend begins this Friday for the 54th annual AppleJack Festival, bringing family fun and tasty treats to Nebraska City. Arbor Day Farms Marketing Manager, Connie Van Nostrand, says they’re excited to unveil a new interactive mural at this year’s festivities. “We really wanted something...
klkntv.com
Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northeast helps UNL build homes for flying squirrels of East Campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UNL’s School of Natural Resources teamed up with Lincoln Northeast High School to build houses for flying squirrels. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says the squirrels are very new to the area. They were discovered on East Campus as recently as a year or two ago.
klkntv.com
Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ in Lincoln for first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show lands on UNL’s campus for the first time for the Oklahoma at Nebraska football game. The show brings an already energetic campus even more coverage and excitement as the rivalry is reignited. “We’ll have a DJ,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln High falls to Grand Island in Class A matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln High hosted Grand Island on Friday, both entering with 2-1 records and looking to add a win to their column. After a back-and-forth first half, the game was tied up at 14. But Grand Island went on to win 27-14 after a dominant run...
klkntv.com
Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
klkntv.com
Bennington bulldozes Pius X in first-ever matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Thunderbolts’ first-ever matchup against the Badgers did not go their way. Pius X hosted Bennington on Friday. The Bolts ended up dropping the game 35-0. After a few back-and-forth drives, Bennington struck first on a 45-yard touchdown toss from Trey Bird to K.J....
klkntv.com
Ex-Oklahoma QB Charles Thompson now rooting for son Casey and Nebraska
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson will return to the site of what he calls his greatest college victory, but in a very different role. Thompson, one of the masters of Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense, led the second-ranked Sooners to a 17-7 win at No. 1 Nebraska in 1987 in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century II.”
klkntv.com
Toxic algal blooms found at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, four others
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an alert Friday warning of toxic algal blooms in five lakes. The closest lake with an active alert is Bluestem Lake in southwest Lancaster County. Officials are also warning of the presence of the toxic blue-green...
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph takes away Blackshirts; ‘Everybody’s going to have a clean slate’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph said on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday night that he’s taken away Blackshirts from the defense. “It’s nothing negative,” Joseph said. “We talked about a new era starting. We said everybody’s going to have a clean slate. So we’re 0-0.”
klkntv.com
Wilber-Clatonia inches past Fillmore Central in grueling matchup
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Wilber-Clatonia hosted Fillmore Central for a Class C matchup Friday evening. Both teams traded blows in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines came out on top 28-21. In the fourth quarter, Wilber-Clatonia was up 21-13. Fillmore Central’s Luke Kimbrough took a handoff and juked defenders...
klkntv.com
Rest of season canceled for Lincoln Northwest varsity football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The rest of the Northwest High School varsity football season has been canceled. The Athletic and Activities Department of Lincoln Public Schools announced the news Friday night. “We understand there may be disappointment behind this decision,” Athletic Director JJ Toczek said in a press release....
