Scattered showers and storms are going to be possible through Saturday morning, then we’ll see another chance for storms Saturday night. Then we’ll dry out on Sunday and warm up. In fact, the first half of next week is going to be REALLY warm with high temperatures getting very close to record highs. The next chance for precipitation will come our way Wednesday when a cold front rolls through and cools us off just n time for the beginning of fall.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO