HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO