ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
St. Joseph Post

Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report

TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Rail Travel#Freight Rail#Rail Service#Railroads#Southwest
St. Joseph Post

Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers ended work early Thursday as private negotiations over potential tax cuts continued. Republican Gov. Mike Parson had called on the GOP-led Legislature to start a special session on tax cuts last week, but they delayed in in an attempt to reach an agreement over several proposed bills.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
St. Joseph Post

KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot

The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
TEXAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends

HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled

--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
FERGUSON, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy