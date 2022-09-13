Read full article on original website
Amtrak works to restore SW Chief service after rail strike averted
CHICAGO —Amtrak is working to quickly restore the Southwest Chief services across Kansas, Missouri and other canceled, long distance trains and reaching out directly to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures, according to a social media report from the rail service. Visit http://Amtrak.com/alerts for the latest updates.
Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
Push for levee repair continues even as drought has Missouri River basin in its grip
Dry weather might have pushed concerns about flooding along the Missouri River onto the back burner, but some river observers don’t want federal officials to lose focus on the issue. Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says efforts to upgrade flood control along the...
Voters, local officials working to navigate new Mo. voting law
The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy. “And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years. But she’s worried this might be...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Half-cent law enforcement tax hopes to lure candidates to St. Joseph Police Dept.
St. Joseph city residents will decide a half-cent sales tax proposal in November, an increase in the city sales tax aimed specifically at raising St. Joseph police salaries. City Manager Bryan Carter says the tax hike which is estimated to generate $5.5 million a year will help the city attract and retain police officers.
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers ended work early Thursday as private negotiations over potential tax cuts continued. Republican Gov. Mike Parson had called on the GOP-led Legislature to start a special session on tax cuts last week, but they delayed in in an attempt to reach an agreement over several proposed bills.
Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph
A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
Missouri woman, her mother killed after crash into bluff
GASCONADE COUNTY—Two Missouri women died in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Cynthia R. Wolf, 61, Gasconade, was eastbound on MO 100 at MO 19. The driver failed to stop for a stop sign....
KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot
The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Missouri Department of Conservation looks to clear out species of invasive carp
A number of invasive carp species have taken over the Lower Grand River and now the Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to remove them. Invasive carp come in a variety of species, the most common locally is the Bighead Carp. They reproduce easily, often crowding the rivers. Missouri Department...
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
Amber Alert for 12-year-old Missouri girl cancelled
--------- FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
