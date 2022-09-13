Read full article on original website
Kennewick Police identify and arrest suspect involved in parking lot drive-by shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at a vehicle in a business parking lot. Police said on August 12th, around 1:30 p.m., a shooting involving two vehicles took place in the 4600 block of West Clearwater Avenue. A white pickup truck...
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — KENNEWICK, Wash. [UPDATE 9:30PM] --- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating after an officer-involved shooting and standoff in Kennewick Tuesday night. Just after 6:15 p.m., officers with the Kennewick Police Department were working on a top offender case when they spotted a man, Anthony...
Man accused of armed robbery at casino charged with attempted murder
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — A Umatilla County man is facing decades in prison after being accused of carrying out an armed robbery at Wildhorse Resort and Casino on August 17th. 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators said during the robbery, vigil fired at a...
City of Pasco to hold first ever symphony concert
Pasco, WASH. — Pasco plans to welcome its first ever symphony concert at the Pasco Farmer's Market next Saturday. Four delegates will be visiting from the governor's office in Colima, Mexico. The three hour performance by the Mid-Columbia Symphony and musicians from Colima will serve as the finale for...
46th Annual Sausagefest kicks off
Richland Wash. — The 46th annual Sausagefest is opening tonight at Christ the King School in Richland. Starting right now until 11:30 p.m., the family fun event kicks off with live entertainment, indoor and outdoor beer gardens, bingo for all ages, a farmers market and even a middle school dance.
Oregon's only coal plant demolished
Boardman, Ore. — The last remaining coal plant in Oregon is now demolished. Built in 1980 by Portland General Electric, the Boardman plant was one of their largest stations. According to experts, with its 550-megawatt capacity, the plant accounted for up to 15 percent of the total electricity generated by PGE in a given year.
