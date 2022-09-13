ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

KEPR

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — KENNEWICK, Wash. [UPDATE 9:30PM] --- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating after an officer-involved shooting and standoff in Kennewick Tuesday night. Just after 6:15 p.m., officers with the Kennewick Police Department were working on a top offender case when they spotted a man, Anthony...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

City of Pasco to hold first ever symphony concert

Pasco, WASH. — Pasco plans to welcome its first ever symphony concert at the Pasco Farmer's Market next Saturday. Four delegates will be visiting from the governor's office in Colima, Mexico. The three hour performance by the Mid-Columbia Symphony and musicians from Colima will serve as the finale for...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

46th Annual Sausagefest kicks off

Richland Wash. — The 46th annual Sausagefest is opening tonight at Christ the King School in Richland. Starting right now until 11:30 p.m., the family fun event kicks off with live entertainment, indoor and outdoor beer gardens, bingo for all ages, a farmers market and even a middle school dance.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Oregon's only coal plant demolished

Boardman, Ore. — The last remaining coal plant in Oregon is now demolished. Built in 1980 by Portland General Electric, the Boardman plant was one of their largest stations. According to experts, with its 550-megawatt capacity, the plant accounted for up to 15 percent of the total electricity generated by PGE in a given year.
BOARDMAN, OR

