Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
I Saw You
LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future
The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
'We have restored hope'
COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
‘One of our best dispatchers:’ Post Falls PD dispatcher battling Stage 4 cancer
POST FALLS, ID. — Julie Oppedyk has been a dispatcher with the Post Falls Police Department for over 10 years. In the last decade, Oppedyk has impacted the department, becoming a beloved part of the team. “Julie is this, it’s hard to describe her and I know everyone talks about a wonderful person is loving and nice she truly is...
Spokane County kids 5 and under now eligible for Dolly Parton’s free book program
SPOKANE, Wash. – Dolly Parton is coming to Spokane County! Well, her “Imagine Library” program is. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered, from newborn to 5 years old, to get a free book each month. Parton was inspired to start Imagine Library because her own...
'I want it to feel like home' | Local designer unveils new brick-and-mortar store in Garland District
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane natives likely remember the journey of local artist Chris Bovey, who purchased a neon light shop for a local neon artist and used profits from his Vintage Print business to buy meals for people experiencing homelessness. Now, Bovey has an exciting update on how fans...
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Elijah Lee Harkins
Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local coffee shop "Roam Coffee House," known for it's artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Spokane Valley bull rider starts long haul to recovery after a rodeo fall, broken neck
At a Friday night peak event, Connor "Hubba" Hagerty held on for 8 seconds with a high score for a win in the Aug. 19 bull-riding contest at the Pend Oreille County Fair & Rodeo. When Hagerty moved to get off the bull, that's when everything went horribly wrong. The...
Modest Mouse to play downtown Spokane's Knitting Factory in November
SPOKANE, Wash. — Oregon-based rock band Modest Mouse will be taking their sound to the Knitting Factory in downtown Spokane. The show is on November 19, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found here. The band will be trekking...
