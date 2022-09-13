ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

Related
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
KREM2

West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
inlander.com

I Saw You

LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pitrelli
Person
Jon Oliva
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We have restored hope'

COEUR d’ALENE — Bub St. Peter, at 90, is the oldest volunteer with Union Gospel Mission in Coeur d’Alene. “If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have much of anything,” he said Thursday night. “I have so much fun here. I don’t know if these kids have as much fun as I do," he added as the crowd laughed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Amazon Fire Tv#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Android Tv#Youtube Tv
Bonner County Daily Bee

Elijah Lee Harkins

Elijah Lee Harkins, beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother, has immigrated to his heavenly homeland, going “further up and further in.”. Elijah was born to Todd and Julie Harkins on May 31, 2006 in Weston, Wis. During his birth, he had a brain injury, an event which resulted in cerebral palsy and elevated an “ordinary” life to one marked by great difficulty and challenge.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Local coffee shop "Roam Coffee House," known for it's artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
KREM2

Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy