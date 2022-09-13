Internet searches, “For Rent” signs, Word of mouth…the ways to find a home are changing — and so are the options for affordability. “A couple of years ago, the city council passed the kind of Cottage Park ordinance. It was a way to start looking at how we can build houses with a smaller footprint and situate them in such a way that they would be like their own little community. The idea of these houses is that they will face inward and there will be green space in the middle, and they will be connected by trail systems. It is a way for the community to have this nice sense of belonging with each other,” said The Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director Jill Keeper.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO