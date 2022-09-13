Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
SWVA Virginia Pride, Inc. to host inaugural PRIDE Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new nonprofit is working to give back to the LGBTQAI+ community by hosting its first-ever Pride Fest. Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc. (SWVA Pride) is hosting the event. Pride Fest is its newest and biggest fundraiser of the year. The free event will have more than...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Henry Street Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. The cultural and educational festival will have music, food, shopping, entertainment and family activities. Watch the video to see organizer Kianna Marshall chat about the event on 7@four, and click...
WDBJ7.com
Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic to host town hall on addressing the increase in gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hosting a virtual town hall next week to address the increase in gun violence in the Roanoke Valley. The panel discussion will focus on bringing awareness to the mental toll the increase has had on parents and children. Mental health experts and other...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke launches ambassador program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is has launched its Downtown Ambassador Program. The goal is to enhance the experience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors by focusing on cleanliness, hospitality and outreach. Members of the new team were getting to know some their equipment Wednesday afternoon. Eight employees...
WDBJ7.com
National Dance Day is September 17; local dance studio kicks off the celebration
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Get up, get moving, and put your boogie shoes on because Saturday, September 17 is National Dance Day. Dance.Tech is a dance studio in Blacksburg that’s kicking off the celebration early. They say dance is all about having fun and community. “We are about learning...
wfirnews.com
Festival returns Saturday with free afternoon admission
The32nd annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns Saturday to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke, and in a change from the past, there is no admission charge for the afternoon hours between 1:00 and 5:00 pm. After that, you must pay to enter, and that includes the evening concert by SWV (Sisters with Voices) and Robin Thicke. The festival celebrates the Roanoke’s area’s African-American community and culture with live music, children’s activities. The proceeds go to the all-volunteer Harrison Museum of African American Culture. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake gets ready for annual wine festival to return
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake is getting ready to bring back its annual wine festival this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is welcoming dozens of wineries, bands and local vendors to Mariner’s Landing Resort. The chamber’s executive director explained the excitement for the return.
WDBJ7.com
Business owner brings love to Fincastle with new mural
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The next time you visit the Town of Fincastle you’ll notice new artwork bringing love to an old building. “You really have to give people a reason to be somewhere and I thought this was a perfect way to do that,” Ranelle Simmons said.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Hometown venues enter contest to win grant to provide series of free summer concerts
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prizery and downtown South Boston are in the running to win a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to provide a free, live music series in an underused public space. The winner will be able to host 10 free outdoor music concerts for three summers, as part...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke distillery built by family, opens new tasting room
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A century has passed, but a tipsy tradition is now back in the Star City and there’s a new way you can enjoy a glass of your favorite liquors. “I love bottling, I love putting labels on it, I love blending, I love giving tastings, I love giving tours,” Brian Brady said.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WDBJ7.com
Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm. Friday morning,...
WDBJ7.com
Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
