Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

SWVA Virginia Pride, Inc. to host inaugural PRIDE Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new nonprofit is working to give back to the LGBTQAI+ community by hosting its first-ever Pride Fest. Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc. (SWVA Pride) is hosting the event. Pride Fest is its newest and biggest fundraiser of the year. The free event will have more than...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Henry Street Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. The cultural and educational festival will have music, food, shopping, entertainment and family activities. Watch the video to see organizer Kianna Marshall chat about the event on 7@four, and click...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world are here for a major Cyclocross event. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke launches ambassador program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is has launched its Downtown Ambassador Program. The goal is to enhance the experience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors by focusing on cleanliness, hospitality and outreach. Members of the new team were getting to know some their equipment Wednesday afternoon. Eight employees...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Festival returns Saturday with free afternoon admission

The32nd annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns Saturday to Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke, and in a change from the past, there is no admission charge for the afternoon hours between 1:00 and 5:00 pm. After that, you must pay to enter, and that includes the evening concert by SWV (Sisters with Voices) and Robin Thicke. The festival celebrates the Roanoke’s area’s African-American community and culture with live music, children’s activities. The proceeds go to the all-volunteer Harrison Museum of African American Culture. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia

Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake gets ready for annual wine festival to return

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake is getting ready to bring back its annual wine festival this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is welcoming dozens of wineries, bands and local vendors to Mariner’s Landing Resort. The chamber’s executive director explained the excitement for the return.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Business owner brings love to Fincastle with new mural

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The next time you visit the Town of Fincastle you’ll notice new artwork bringing love to an old building. “You really have to give people a reason to be somewhere and I thought this was a perfect way to do that,” Ranelle Simmons said.
FINCASTLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke distillery built by family, opens new tasting room

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A century has passed, but a tipsy tradition is now back in the Star City and there’s a new way you can enjoy a glass of your favorite liquors. “I love bottling, I love putting labels on it, I love blending, I love giving tastings, I love giving tours,” Brian Brady said.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm. Friday morning,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings. “Pharmacists play a critical role in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

