News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

Strawberri
3d ago
STOP abusing ya power. Ya lil'ego was hurt b/c she didn't say my badd??! she had a patient dummy....but so what YOU'RE more important that whatever she's doing right!? You are in the Wrong profession😎
Karen M Lewis
2d ago
What kills me is he had no respect that they had a patient. He couldn't wait for her to finish with the patient to get her ID?
Heather Burke-Crane
3d ago
he knew he was wrong and trying to smooth it over because he was unprofessional
Route 390 closed as police approach suicidal male
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening. According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they […]
WHEC TV-10
Deputies investigate after nails found scattered on roads in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Residents in the Village of Scottsville were surprised when they stepped outside and saw nails scattered along some of their roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office has opened up an investigation after there have been multiple reports of blown tires. Deputies cleaned up the nails with a magnet or by hand.
Dump truck rollover crash on Union St. in Rochester, traffic diverted
The operator of the truck is currently being checked for injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
13 WHAM
'We are in a war zone': Homicide on North Clinton Avenue prompts lockout at school
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side Thursday that led to a lockout at a nearby school. Officers responded to North Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place just after 11:30 a.m. and found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
iheart.com
RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home
Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
iheart.com
Arrest Made in State Street Homicide
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
13 WHAM
Geneva man accused of punching officer
Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County DA’s Office: Nearly 25% of people arrested for murder in 2022 were parolees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — District Attorney Sandra Doorley released a chart on Friday showing an increase in the percentage of people arrested for murder in Rochester who were parolees. In 2018, 0% of people arrested for murder were on parole at the time. By 2020, that number jumped to 20%....
rochesterfirst.com
Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street. The East Rochester Police Department announced that as of 12 p.m. DePaul Street is open to traffic, and the shelter-in-place is lifted.
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
Attorney General releases report on Family Dollar robbery suspect fatally shot by police
Gordon then attempted to shoot the officer again, but the officer shot Gordon once again and then disarmed him.
WATCH LIVE: RPD explains lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
Captain Tauriello added that those who have a scheduled appointment at the hospital are still welcome to enter.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman allegedly stole numerous items from three area businesses in the Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Police warn hunters after man impersonates DEC officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Hunting season is around the corner, and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning hunters to watch out for people pretending to be officers. Police arrested 24-year-old Zackary Harvey last week after they say, he tricked a group of hunters into believing he was...
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
longisland.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Simran Gordon
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Simran Gordon in Rochester, Monroe County. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including review of footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), surveillance video, interviews with responding police officers and civilian witnesses, and review of radio transmissions, 911 calls, ballistics testing reports, crime scene evidence, and photographs, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Gordon was justified. In the report released today, OSI recommends that law enforcement agencies take special care to avoid prejudice or influence when issuing public statements about a person who died in an encounter with an officer of the law.
