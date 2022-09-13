Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
These Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of The Lululemon Align Leggings — And They're On Sale
TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon lookalikes of higher-end products. These TikTok famous leggings have been described as "if the Lululemon Align legging and [Lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby." These high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They are...
ETOnline.com
The Best Advent Calendars for Kids: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and More
The holiday season of 2022 is closer than you think, and people are stocking up on matching pajamas, planning to hunker down with puzzles, and checking out the best shopping deals. While we may be counting down the days, advent calendars will help get you and your kids excited for the most wonderful time of the year.
KIDS・
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings in a Bold Color — And They're On Sale at Amazon Right Now
Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, AirPods, Laptops and More
This fall, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
TikTok's Favorite Lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now
With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to Lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.
ETOnline.com
Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: 50% Off Lancôme, Clinique, Benefit Cosmetics and More
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
Engadget
SteelSeries Arena 9 review: Bringing 5.1 surround sound back to gaming PCs
Once upon a time, desktop computer speakers actually mattered. That was more than a decade ago, long before gaming headsets filled the land and wireless Bluetooth headphones were any good. In the early 2000's, more people also had actual desktops computers chained to desks, so it was worth investing a bit in decent audio. SteelSeries' new Arena 9 surround sound PC speakers reminds me of that era, a time when I eagerly strung cables throughout my dorm room to connect Logitech's legendary Z-680 surround sound speakers. (Apologies for anyone who lived near me. I tried to keep things civil, I swear!)
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
ETOnline.com
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs
If you're in the market to upgrade your TV to something a little more modern, Samsung is arguably the best place to start — especially with the retailer's new round of updates to its already top-rated 8K Smart TV. During this week's Discover Samsung event, Samsung is offering up to $1,500 off a powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound.
Comments / 0