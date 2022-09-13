Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death
Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch
Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Phoenix Suns Guard Chris Paul is 'horrified and disappointed' by owner Robert Sarver's actions as he claims the NBA's sanctions 'fell short in truly addressing the atrocious behavior'
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was left 'horrified and disappointed' by the report on owner Robert Sarver's conduct as he slammed the NBA's sanctions as insufficient. Suns and Mercury owner Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10million following a league investigation into allegations that he engaged in racism, sexism, and bullying.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."
At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
This NBA Player Has Won The Most Games Over The Last 10 Seasons
According to StatMuse, Danny Green has won the most NBA games out of any other player over the last ten seasons. Over the decade, he has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
Lakers bring back guard who infamously turned down big contract
Well, well, well, how the turntables have … for Dennis Schroder. Schroder is re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 1-year deal. The contract reportedly is for $2.64 million. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers in the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals...
CNBC
The tequila brand founded by Michael Jordan and other NBA owners makes a new play for the luxury market
An all-star group of NBA owners that includes Michael Jordan have teamed up to launch the newest blend of Cincoro Tequila. In just three years, the brand has sold 1.5 million bottles nationally and won 23 awards in accredited spirit competitions. By the end of next year, tequila is poised...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Had A Powerful Message For LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony When He Joined The 2008 Redeem Team: “I’m Tired Of Watching Y’all Lose.”
When it comes to international basketball, there is no team who's more successful than Team USA. In the Olympics, the men's basketball team has managed to take home the gold medal 16 times. But there have been times when Team USA has been outplayed by other countries. One of them...
Boston Celtics Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, and you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics…you’re probably jealous of fans of the Boston Celtics. It’s not often that a team with such a storied past has such a bright future. The Celtics dominated the NBA...
