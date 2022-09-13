ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Spun

Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death

Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
CNN

Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis

Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch

Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Phoenix Suns Guard Chris Paul is 'horrified and disappointed' by owner Robert Sarver's actions as he claims the NBA's sanctions 'fell short in truly addressing the atrocious behavior'

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was left 'horrified and disappointed' by the report on owner Robert Sarver's conduct as he slammed the NBA's sanctions as insufficient. Suns and Mercury owner Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10million following a league investigation into allegations that he engaged in racism, sexism, and bullying.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."

At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
