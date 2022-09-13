ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Outsider.com

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro

Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
The US Sun

Is it illegal to drive with both feet?

WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

