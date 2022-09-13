ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

GOP edge in NY race spells trouble for Democrats trying to hold House

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlmrh_0huB2lQX00

It was once unthinkable, but a path to Republican control of the House of Representatives could run through New York.

A new poll showing Republicans with the edge in the newly-drawn Congressional District 17 gives Democrats one more reason to worry how the GOP could capture the U.S. House this November by flipping swing districts across the Empire State in the midterm elections.

GOP Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R-Rockland) has a 49% to 45% lead over Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Hudson Valley) ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to data released Tuesday by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The poll by the GOP firm McLaughlin & Associates, which had a margin of error of 4.5%, shows GOP attacks are endangering the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee head Maloney while he oversees his party’s national efforts to defend its eight-seat majority in the House this November.

“I will fight to cut taxes and spending to tackle inflation and end cashless bail to restore safety in our communities,” Lawler told The Post. “That’s what this election is about and the poll numbers bear it out.”

The race is among a half dozen races that appear to be competitive this year after the state’s highest court invalidated plans for a so-called “Hochulmander” that would have left the GOP with just a couple super-red seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfkQk_0huB2lQX00
A new poll found that GOP state Assemblyman Mike Lawler has a lead over Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in their race for the newly drawn 17th Congressional District seat.
Randy Monceaux Photography/Mike Lawler Congress via AP

“Democrats blew it by getting greedy with congressional lines in New York; now they’re paying the price with competitive races all across the state. That’s great news for voters who haven’t had a chance to vote in truly competitive elections for years,” Republican political consultant William O’Reilly said in a text.

Republicans are also aiming to flip the congressional seat of retiring Rep. Tom Suozzi on Long Island as well as District 18 and District 19 in the Hudson Valley – while defending three Long Island races, another on Staten Island and a seventh in the Syracuse area.

No other state has a critical mass of swing districts like New York, with the non-partisan FiveThirtyEight website rating three races (two in the Hudson Valley and in Syracuse) as toss-ups in New York – more than any other state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOTY3_0huB2lQX00
Lawler’s lead over Maloney shows a path for the GOP to flip the House in the midterm elections.
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

“People from around the country looking to help win battleground districts are either going to discover what it’s like to be stuck on the Long Island Expressway or get to enjoy the fall foliage in the Hudson valley and upstate,” Democratic political consultant Evan Stavisky quipped.

FiveThirtyEight gives Lawler a 10% chance of beating Maloney, who recently reported having about $2.4 million to spend compared to $435,000 for Lawler, who is receiving help from the national party.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGJR6_0huB2lQX00 Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney has history of employing convicts

“Lawler is a radical MAGA Republican whose dangerous, out-of-touch positions are incompatible with this district; he supported the decision to overturn Roe, voted against bills to protect reproductive rights in New York, and opposes common-sense gun safety reforms,” Maloney spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg said in response to what she called the “pathetically skewed” poll showing her boss down.

Stubborn inflation could boost Lawler in the homestretch of the campaign and in other races where Republicans are locked in a fierce fight with Democrats for control of the U.S. House.

Incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has a 93% chance of beating ex-Rep. Max Rose in a rematch of their 2020 race while GOP nominee Nicholas LoLota has a 69% chance of winning an open race for Congressional District 1 on Long Island, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Maloney remains the favorite to win reelection, according to the website, while Democratic nominees Laura Gillen and Robert Zimmerman have edges in open Long Island races against Republicans Anthony D’Esposito and George Santos.

The contests pitting newly-elected Rep. Pat Ryan (D-Hudson Valley) against Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (R-Orange) and the open Syracuse race between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams remain a toss-ups amid Democratic hopes that Ryan’s victory in a “bellwether” August special election might hint at more victories to come.

But an encouraging poll for Lawler has him and other Republicans bullish about winning back control of the U.S. House with the help of voters in supposedly super blue New York where Democrats like Maloney are supposed to feel safe.

“On Nov. 8, we will defeat Nancy Pelosi’s campaign manager and serve as a check on the Biden administration,” Lawler vowed Tuesday.

Comments / 3

Related
cityandstateny.com

Hochul leads Zeldin 52% to 39%, according to Data for Progress poll

Gov. Kathy Hochul is up 13 percentage points on Rep. Lee Zeldin in a new Data for Progress poll of the New York gubernatorial race. Some 52% of likely voters say they’ll vote for the Democratic incumbent Hochul, while 39% say they’ll vote for the Republican challenger, Zeldin. Another 9% say they’re not sure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

NY GOP Chair Accuses Democrats of Attempting to Rig The Election

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Just months away from the November election, Republicans in New York are airing accusations of election fraud in the race for Governor, where Democrat Kathy Hochul and GOP candidate Lee Zeldin are facing off. NY GOP Chairman and NY-23 candidate, Nick Langworthy, has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Long Island#Staten Island#Republicans#Gop#The U S House#Mclaughlin Associates#The Post
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
cnyhomepage.com

Cuomo accuser, Charlotte Bennett, suing ex-Gov, top aides

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former aide for ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, is suing Cuomo and his top aides for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation in violation of the Equal Protection Clause. Bennett was the second woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in 2021. “And she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lite 98.7

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?

Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
POLITICS
wliw.org

REPORT: “UNEQUAL RESOURCES FOR NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE”

ERASE Racism recently released a research report titled “Unequal Resources for Students in New York State Based on Race,” which examines the extent to which school districts in New York State have different levels of educational resources and funding based on their district’s racial composition. The report states predominately white districts are getting more funding, offering more Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and having more guidance counselors for their students. Elaine Gross, President of ERASE Racism, joins us to discuss the report and what we can do to finally make some progress in desegregating our schools and fostering a more equitable learning environment for all New Yorkers.
SOCIETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County lawmakers look to overturn state gun laws

Niagara County lawmakers are in the process of overturning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws. The county legislature unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the new gun control measures. It gives them the ability to take appropriate legal action to overturn the law, which includes working alongside other counties.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy